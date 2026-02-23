Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

The Government of India has issued a fresh advisory urging all Indian citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Students, pilgrims, business persons, and tourists are advised to depart using all available means of transport, including commercial flights.

The ‘Leave Iran’ advisory comes as student-led protests continue in several Iranian universities, and diplomatic negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program remain uncertain.

‘Leave Iran’ Fresh Advisory from Indian Embassy

On Monday, February 23, 2026, the Indian Embassy in Tehran issued a warning in view of the evolving situation in Iran, continuing from a similar advisory released on January 5, 2026.







The embassy emphasized that all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) should exercise extreme caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in regular contact with the embassy, and monitor local media for updates.

Citizens are urged to leave Iran immediately by any available means, including commercial flights.

‘Leave Iran’ Emergency Contact Numbers Activated

The embassy has also released emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals seeking assistance, urging them to keep travel documents such as passports and IDs readily accessible.

All citizens are requested to register with the embassy via https://www.meaers.com/request/home. For those unable to register due to internet disruptions, families in India can complete the registration on their behalf.

Student Protests and Rising Tensions

India’s fresh advisory on ‘Leave Iran’comes amid ongoing student-led protests across Iranian universities. These demonstrations are taking place even as Iran and the United States engage in high-level talks aimed at finalizing a nuclear deal. The next round of negotiations is scheduled to take place in Geneva on Thursday, February 26, 2026, according to Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi.

U.S. Pressure on Iran

Before Oman’s confirmation, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran, urging the country to reach a deal within 10–15 days. “We’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them… 10–15 days would be enough time,” Trump said.

U.S. and Iranian negotiators are expected to discuss Iran’s detailed nuclear proposal in Geneva. While some advisers recommend patience, voices such as Senator Lindsey Graham are pressing for immediate military action if diplomacy fails.

Officials have indicated that this diplomatic push could be the last opportunity before the U.S. considers a major military operation in the region, potentially targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and President Masoud Pezeshkian, have expressed readiness to negotiate while preparing for any eventuality.

Guidance for Indian Citizens

Indian nationals in Iran are urged to leave the country immediately by any available transport and to avoid protest areas and high-risk zones. They are advised to maintain contact with the Indian Embassy and use the emergency helplines if needed.

Citizens should ensure their passports and IDs are readily accessible at all times, in case of urgent travel or evacuation.

