Baloch Leader Writes Open Letter To Trump Over Oil Reserves In Pakistan, Says ‘You Have Been Gravely Misled By…’

US President Donald Trump recently said that the United States would help Pakistan develop its “massive oil reserves.” Responding to Trump’s latest statement, Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch has written an open letter to him. In the letter, he highlighted how encouraging the exploitation of Balochistan’s oil reserves would make the US complicit in enabling ISI to enhance its global terror networks.

The Baloch leader also warned against allowing Islamabad’s army and ISI, who have been accused of sponsoring various proxy groups responsible for the deaths of thousands of US soldiers in Afghanistan, access to these resources.

He said, “Such access would significantly enhance the operational and financial capabilities of the ISI, enabling it to expand its global terror networks, recruit more militants, and potentially facilitate large-scale attacks reminiscent of 9/11.”

The Baloch leader added, “#BalochistanIsNotPakistan Your recognition of the vast oil and mineral reserves in the region is indeed accurate. However, with due respect, it is imperative to inform your administration that you have been gravely misled by the Pakistani military leadership, particularly General Asim Munir, and by their diplomatic channels regarding the true geography and ownership of these critical resources.”

He also warned that Balochistan’s resources are being stolen and will not help its people. Instead, he said, the money from these resources will be used to support anti-India and anti-Israel jihadist groups, creating more instability in South Asia and around the world.

He stressed that stopping Pakistan from exploiting Balochistan is not only about justice for the Baloch people but also about global security. “Balochistan is not for sale. We will not allow Pakistan, China, or any other foreign power to use our land or resources without the clear permission of the Baloch people,” he said.

His statement came after US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday what he called a “major trade agreement” with Pakistan. The deal is aimed at jointly exploring and developing Pakistan’s large oil reserves. Trump said an American oil company will lead the project and hinted that Pakistani crude oil could “maybe” be sold to India in the future.

