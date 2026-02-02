LIVE TV
Home > World > Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Trashes Working Women, Calls It 'Another Form Of Prostitution', Shocking Slur Sparks Outrage, Post Deleted In Panic

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami landed in controversy after its chief Shafiqur Rahman deleted a social media post widely criticised as misogynistic. The now-removed post sparked outrage for portraying women’s public participation as morally degrading. As backlash mounted, the party issued clarifications, denial claims, and a hacking explanation.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 2, 2026 08:21:30 IST

Bangladesh’s Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, came under sharp scrutiny on Sunday after its chief, Shafiqur Rahman, deleted a controversial social media post that sparked widespread outrage for its remarks on women and their role in public life.

The post, shared from Rahman’s verified X account on Saturday, suggested that pushing women out of the home in the name of modernity exposed them to exploitation, moral degradation, and insecurity, describing the phenomenon as “another form of prostitution.” Though the post was later removed, screenshots circulated rapidly online, fuelling intense criticism from political leaders, civil society groups, and rights activists.

Outrage Over Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Chief’s Remarks on Women Participation

The deleted post was widely condemned for framing women’s participation in education, employment, and leadership as morally corrupting. Critics argued that the language echoed deeply regressive views on gender and reinforced anxieties about Jamaat-e-Islami’s ideological position at a time when Bangladesh is already experiencing significant political churn.

Observers said the remarks appeared to undermine decades of progress made by Bangladeshi women in public life, intensifying concerns over the party’s stance on gender equality.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Chief  Shafiqur Rahman Issues Clarification Amid Backlash

As criticism mounted, Rahman issued a clarification on Sunday, distancing himself from the viral content. He claimed the post was “false and misleading” and insisted it did not reflect either his personal views or Jamaat-e-Islami’s official position.

“Our manifesto has been clear from day one. We want women active and respected in education, healthcare, administration, entrepreneurship and public service,” Rahman wrote in a post on X.

He outlined a series of commitments, including support for uninterrupted education for girls, safe campuses, zero tolerance for harassment, women-centred healthcare, equal pay, safe workplaces, childcare support, and skills for dignified work.

Seeking to establish consistency, Rahman said these positions had been articulated earlier, including during a policy summit on January 20.

“Judge me by my record and manifesto, not false narratives. On 3 February, I will launch the full manifesto. A Bangladesh that respects women is a Bangladesh that moves forward,” he added.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Claims Account Was Hacked

Jamaat-e-Islami later claimed that Rahman’s X account had been compromised. In an official statement, Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, the party’s Assistant Secretary General and head of its publicity and media department, said cyber attackers had briefly taken control of the account and posted the controversial message.

Zubair asserted that the content did not represent Rahman’s views or the party’s ideology, describing it as “completely false and misleading.” He said the party’s cyber team regained control of the account within a short period and secured other digital platforms.

The party also issued a warning, stating, “Spreading false information, committing identity forgery, and creating and disseminating distorted content are punishable by law and morally reprehensible. Such activities harm the democratic environment.”

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 8:21 AM IST
QUICK LINKS