Bangladesh reports surge in dengue cases, records nine deaths in past 24 hours

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 22 (ANI): Bangladesh is facing a significant surge in dengue cases, with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reporting nine new deaths and 740 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily figures of the year, BDNews24 reported

Since the beginning of 2025, the country has recorded 179 dengue-related fatalities and 40,461 hospitalisations. Sunday’s tally includes three deaths from Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities over the past 24 hours to nine. Earlier spikes were reported on September 11, when six people died from the mosquito-borne disease.

The recent deaths occurred across multiple hospitals, including Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital (3), Kurmitola General Hospital (2), Barguna Patharghata Upazila Health Complex (2), and others in Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Chattogram. Among the deceased, six were male and six female, with ages ranging from 24 to 65 years, BDNews24 reported

September has emerged as a particularly deadly month, with 57 fatalities reported so far, surpassing the previous peak of 41 in July. Other months have also recorded dengue deaths, including 10 in January, 3 in February, 7 in April, 3 in May, 19 in June, and 39 in August. No deaths were reported in March.

Hospital admissions have similarly surged, with 10,684 patients admitted in July and 10,496 in August. This month alone, 10,355 patients have sought hospital care. Of the 740 new cases in the past 24 hours, 239 were from Dhaka’s two city corporation areas, while the rest were reported from Barishal (166), Dhaka Division outside the city (145), Chattogram (77), Khulna (52), Rajshahi (28), Mymensingh (22), Sylhet (8), and Rangpur (3), BDNews24 reported

Currently, 2,021 dengue patients are undergoing treatment nationwide, including 756 in Dhaka and 1,265 in other districts. Relief and healthcare services continue to monitor and treat patients across the country.

The DGHS has been tracking dengue cases in Bangladesh since 2000. The worst outbreak on record occurred in 2023, when 321,179 patients were hospitalised and 1,705 lives were lost. Health authorities continue to urge vigilance as the country faces one of its most severe dengue seasons in recent years. (ANI)

