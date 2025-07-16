Bangladesh Violence: Awami League Says At Least 7 Killed in Army Gunfire, Section 144 Imposed in Gopalganj

Tensions escalated into violence in Bangladesh’s Gopalganj district on Wednesday after demonstrations and political confrontations turned fatal, prompting the administration to impose Section 144, prohibiting public gatherings amid escalating unrest, local media reported.

Army Crackdown Turns Deadly in Gopalganj

The Awami League accused the Bangladeshi Army of firing on civilians, killing at least seven and critically injuring more than 50 others, although unconfirmed local reports put the death toll at nearly 100. Gunfire and chaos throughout the day was reported, with stores closed and streets largely deserted.

“In Gopalganj, at least seven civilians were killed by army gunfire. At least 50 others were injured by bullets. All of them are in critical condition. In protest against this recklessness, the general public of Gopalganj has taken to the streets. The army must answer for this both nationally and internationally,” the Awami League wrote in a post on X.

Bangladesh Army Accused of Targetting Protesters

The violence followed a day of rallies by the National Citizen Party (NCP), which was allegedly attacked by Awami League supporters, triggering a backlash that saw violence spreading across the town.

Law enforcement initially responded with sound grenades and blank rounds, but the situation escalated rapidly. Four platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were later deployed to help restore order.

“Amid total impunity, members of Bangladesh Army could be seen torturing and dragging down a civilian in Gopalganj, to instill a climate of fear across the nation,” the Awami League said, according to IANS.

Growing Anger Over Attacks on Mujib’s Legacy

The unrest comes against a backdrop of resentment over recent actions taken by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which includes renaming key landmarks and demolishing memorials tied to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation’s founding father.

Since August 2024, more than 1,500 sculptures and murals have reportedly been defaced or destroyed, with many blaming the Yunus administration for what they say is enabling Islamist-backed mobs.

Awami League Says Army Has Forsaken Its Neutrality

The Awami League also accused the army of abandoning its political neutrality, reportedly saying that “by involving with this brutal crackdown, Bangladesh Army showed it has forsaken its neutrality.”

The party linked the recent incidents of violence to what it says is a plan to erase the legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose historical ties with India and Indira Gandhi helped Bangladesh win its liberation war in 1971.

