Benjamin Netanyahu Lays Down These Big Conditions For Any Hamas Deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured Israelis on Saturday night that military operations in Gaza City would only be halted if Hamas agreed to meet all of Israel’s demands for ending the war. His comments came after reports suggested the militant group had, for the first time, signaled openness to a partial cease-fire.

Benjamin Netanyahu Outlines Conditions for a Deal With Hamas

“We will agree to a deal on the condition that all the hostages are released in a single phase and in accordance with our terms for ending the war,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

According to the prime minister, Israel’s conditions include:

Disarming of Hamas fighters

Demilitarization of the Gaza Strip

Israeli control over Gaza’s perimeter

Establishment of governance in Gaza that excludes both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, and is willing to coexist peacefully with Israel

What is Hamas Saying?

Reports from Cairo indicated that Hamas had relayed to mediators a willingness to consider a “partial deal.” This marked a significant departure from its earlier stance, when leaders insisted on a full cease-fire agreement. That demand had contributed to the collapse of hostage negotiations in Qatar last month.

The new proposal reportedly involves the release of 10 living hostages, who have been held by Hamas for nearly 700 days, and the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for a 60-day cease-fire and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The framework resembles the US-backed Qatari deal introduced in May, which Hamas had previously rejected.

How Many Hostages Are Still in Captivity?

Israel estimates that around 50 hostages remain in Hamas custody, with roughly 20 believed to be alive. The shift in Hamas’ negotiating position was first reported Friday evening by Israeli television, citing a classified document originating from Netanyahu.

Alongside the developments in negotiations, Israel announced on Saturday that its military was preparing to move Palestinian civilians from active fighting zones to southern Gaza. The relocation plan is part of preparations for an offensive into some of the enclave’s most densely populated areas.

Also Read: US Halts Visitor Visas for Gaza Amid National Security Review