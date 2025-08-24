Blast at Moscow’s Iconic Toy Store Detsky Mir on Lubyanka Square Leaves At Least 1 Dead, 3 Injured

A gas explosion rocked the Central Children’s Store in Moscow on Sunday, killing at least one person and leaving three others injured, according to Russian state media and emergency services.

Popularly known as ‘Detsky Mir’ — the iconic toy store is located on Lubyanka Square, adjacent to the headquarters of the Federal Security Service, formerly the Soviet-era KGB, news agency Reuters reported.

The blast was reported on the third floor of the building, which also houses a cinema as well as restaurants and retail shops.

What We Know About the Cause of Explosion

According to the state-owned RIA Novosti, emergency services said the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder. Meanwhile, the Mash Telegram channel indicated that cause could very well be a helium canister going off.

Shortly after the incident, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram, “Sadly, according to preliminary information, as a result of the incident, there is a death and some people have been injured.”

Sobyanin further said the explosion was likely caused by a technical malfunction of equipment.

Injuries and Emergency Response

At least three people were injured, with two of them hospitalised, the Associated Press reported, citing Moscow’s Department of Health. .

(This is a developing story and will be update as and when more information is made available)