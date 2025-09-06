LIVE TV
Blood Moon 2025: Lunar Eclipse Timings, Visibility Details And Difference Between Lunar And Solar Eclipses

Blood Moon 2025 (Lunar Eclipse): On September 7, 2025, India will witness a rare total lunar eclipse, also called the Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan. The celestial event will begin at 8:57 pm and peak between 11:00 pm and 12:22 am. It will also be visible in parts of Europe, Africa, eastern Australia, and New Zealand.

India will witness a rare Blood Moon on September 7, 2025. Check Chandra Grahan timings, visibility, and details of the lunar eclipse. Photo/ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 6, 2025 12:47:49 IST

Blood Moon 2025 (Lunar Eclipse): On September 7, India will be among the various countries worldwide that can see a total lunar eclipse. The event, also known as Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan, takes place when the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow. This rare astronomical event can be observed in other parts of the world, including Europe, Africa, eastern Australia, and New Zealand. 

Blood Moon Timings in India

In India, the lunar eclipse can be observed on September 7 evening. It will start to appear at 8:57 pm local time. For the total solar eclipse, celestial observers need to remain awake a bit longer. The event during which the Moon turns a deep red will start at 11:00 pm and continue until 12:22 am on September 8.

Also Read: Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Is Blood Moon And What’s The Science Behind It?

Observers will not need any special equipment to see the event. However,  the use of binoculars or telescopes may give a clearer look and give better experience.

What Is a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse is a celestial phenomenon that takes place when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon. During this event,  sunlight is blocked from reaching the Moon. This event takes place only during a full moon. A total lunar eclipse is also called the Blood Moon because during this event, the Moon appears reddish. At this time, the sunlight gets scattered through Earth’s atmosphere, making the moon appear reddish.

There are three types of lunar eclipses:

Total Lunar Eclipse

Partial Lunar Eclipse

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Difference Between Lunar And Solar Eclipses

A solar eclipse is a phenomenon during which the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. The event blocks sunlight for a short duration. This event needs a perfect alignment and takes place only during a new moon.

This event is possible because the Moon, though around 400 times smaller than the Sun, is also roughly 400 times closer to Earth, making both appear similar in size in the sky.

The three main types of solar eclipses are:

Total Solar Eclipse

Partial Solar Eclipse

Annular Solar Eclipse

While India and other parts of the world will be able to observe the September 7 lunar eclipse, North and South America will not be able to see it. According to reports, these regions will observe it next year in March.

Also Read: Blood Moon 2025: Will It Be Visible In The US? Here’s What You Need To Know

Tags: blood moon 2025chandra grahanlunar eclipseSolar Eclipse

QUICK LINKS