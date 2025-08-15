Breaking: Shooting Incident at Orebro Mosque in Sweden Leaves Two Wounded

In what could be a case of hate crime, two individuals were left injured after a shooting case at Orebro mosque in Sweden.

Reports say that the attack was carried out when the worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers. Local media confirmed that Police were called to inform about the incident at around 1:45 p.m. local time.

Emergency teams including an ambulance and rescue services are gathered at the site. Reports suggest Swedish Police said the incident is a case of an “attempted murder.”

Police have launched a manhunt for the attacker, while simultaneously accessing if the attack was carried out by more than one individual.

(Developing Story: Stay Tuned for More)