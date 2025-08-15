LIVE TV
Home > World > Breaking: Shooting Incident at Orebro Mosque in Sweden Leaves Two Wounded

Breaking: Shooting Incident at Orebro Mosque in Sweden Leaves Two Wounded

A shooting incident in Sweden's Orebro Mosque has resulted in injuries to two individuals. Police are after the attacker, who is on the run.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 15, 2025 18:35:00 IST

In what could be a case of hate crime, two individuals were left injured after a shooting case at Orebro mosque in Sweden.

Reports say that the attack was carried out when the worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers. Local media confirmed that Police were called to inform about the incident at around 1:45 p.m. local time.

Emergency teams including an ambulance and rescue services are gathered at the site. Reports suggest Swedish Police said the incident is a case of an “attempted murder.”

Police have launched a manhunt for the attacker, while simultaneously accessing if the attack was carried out by more than one individual.

(Developing Story: Stay Tuned for More)

