California Highway Patrol Offers Security for Kamala Harris After Trump Cancels Protection

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has offered to provide security for former Vice President Kamala Harris following President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel her Secret Service protection, according to a Los Angeles Times report citing law enforcement sources.

Local media reports suggest the offer came after discussions between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass – both Democrats – who expressed concerns about Harris’s safety after the protection was revoked.

Trump Ends Harris’s Secret Service Protection

Harris’s Secret Service detail was originally set to expire six months after the Biden administration’s term ended, which is the standard protection period for former vice presidents. However, President Joe Biden extended her protection for an additional year before leaving office, as reported by The Hill.

That extension, reports suggest, was revoked by Trump in a memo dated August 28, which instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security to “discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorised by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law” effective September 1, 2025. CNN reported about the development on Friday, citing contents of the memo after obtaining a copy of the letter.

A senior White House official confirmed the revocation, with a CBS report revealing that a recent threat assessment showed no cause to extend Harris’s detail beyond the legally mandated six months.

CHP Declines to Comment, Officials Voice Concern

The CHP declined to comment on the specifics of the offer, with media relations spokesperson Lt. Matt Gutierrez reportedly saying, “Respectfully, the California Highway Patrol does not comment on security arrangements.”

Meanwhile, Bass called the decision “another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances and more.”

“This puts the former Vice President in danger and I look forward to working with the Governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles,” The Hill quoted her as saying.

Background: Protection and Threats

Under the US law enacted in 2008, former vice presidents and their spouses are entitled to six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office. Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff lost his protection on July 1 this year, at the end of this period.

If Harris were to fund her own security, the costs could run into millions annually. Her current protection includes agents assigned to her and her property in Los Angeles, plus proactive threat intelligence to identify and prevent risks.

During her time in office, Harris faced multiple threats, with former Secret Service officials highlighting the increased dangers she faced as the first woman and person of color to hold the vice presidency. In 2024, a Virginia man was charged with making violent threats against Harris and former President Barack Obama.

Trump’s Pattern of Revoking Protection

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has also revoked Secret Service protections for several others, including Hunter and Ashley Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and former Trump officials including Mike Pompeo and John Bolton.