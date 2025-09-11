LIVE TV
Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Releases Photos of Suspect in Murder Investigation

Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Releases Photos of Suspect in Murder Investigation

The FBI has released photos of a suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Authorities are urging public help as the college-aged shooter remains at large. Officials recovered the weapon and are investigating the targeted attack with all leads being pursued.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 11, 2025 22:08:19 IST

The FBI has shared images of a suspect who is associated with the deadly shooting of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, on Wednesday at Utah Valley University. The police are enlisting the help of the citizens to help locate the alleged perpetrator of the targeted attack.

Manhunt Underway for Suspected Shooter

The individual of interest, believed to be college-aged is on the loose as police carry out a massive manhunt. “We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the FBI’s Salt Lake City office said while sharing two images of the suspect.

Law enforcers are round the clock in order to get the suspect. Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason stated that the FBI has obtained good video evidence of the man, but will not release it at this point to guard the investigation.

Weapon and Evidence Recovered

The FBI established on Thursday that a high-powered bolt action rifle, which was suspected to be the murder weapon, was discovered in a woody place near the location, Salt Lake City FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls said. They have also gathered a footwear impression, palm print and forearm impressions that can be analyzed forensically.

The evidence that has been regained and the witness testimonies in the video tracking have enabled police to trace the movements of the suspect during the event. The suspect showed up at the Orem campus at 11:52 a.m., climbed to the roof, which was the outdoor event and fired one shot, which hit Kirk at 12:20 p.m.

Targeted Attack Sparks Urgent Investigation

Following the shooting, the suspect ran away by leaping off the building and vanishing in the local areas. Law enforcement officers are also going door to door and doorbell cameras to crime scenes and interviewing witnesses to find leads. “We will not stand for what happened yesterday,” Mason said. “We are investing everything we have into this and we will catch this individual.”

Authorities emphasized that the attack was premeditated, and that the police were exhausting all leads in order to get the criminal to justice. The FBI has also encouraged anybody with photos, videos, or information concerning the incident to report as soon as possible so as to help in the current manhunt.

