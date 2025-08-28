Chicago on Edge: Will Donald Trump Send Troops After Washington DC Takeover?

After asserting control in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted Thursday that Chicago may be next, saying residents are ‘desperate’ for him to ‘STOP THE CRIME.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump invoked the Home Rule Act to place the Washington DC police under federal control and deployed the National Guard in the city.

Now, Trump posted on Truth Social, criticizing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker over Chicago’s rising crime. He wrote: “Governor Pritzker had 6 murders in Chicago this weekend. 20 people were shot. But he doesn’t want to ask me for help. Can this be possible? The people are desperate for me to STOP THE CRIME, something the Democrats aren’t capable of doing. STAY TUNED!!!”

Washington Done! Now, Donald Trump Eyes Chicago Federal Takeover

Last week, Trump also hinted that Chicago could be his next target. “Chicago’s a mess. You have an incompetent mayor. Grossly incompetent. And we’ll straighten that one out probably next. That’ll be our next one after this. And it won’t even be tough,” he said.

The move is part of Trump’s wider push to tackle crime, illegal immigration, and homelessness. Reports suggest it could involve deploying at least a few thousand National Guard troops as early as September.

Governor Pritzker, however, said Trump does not have the legal authority to send federal forces into Chicago. Despite this, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are discussing ways to prevent a federal deployment. Meanwhile, the city is already preparing for a possible takeover scenario. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he is preparing a legal plan in case troops arrive.

Officials of Chicago to Stay Aloof From the Operations by Federal Agencies

Chicago officials are coordinating closely to ensure any federal intervention is handled within legal limits.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a press conference that city officers would not take part in federal law enforcement operations, but they also would not interfere.

“We know people are living in fear,” he said. “Working with ICE does nothing to improve those relationships and can actually make them worse.”

He added, “We’re not going to ask about anyone’s immigration status. We don’t care. Our focus is on keeping the people in our city safe.”

Earlier in the day, the Trump administration asked a military base north of Chicago for support with immigration operations. This move offered a hint of what a wider law enforcement crackdown in the city might appear.

Homeland Security Seeks ‘Limited Support’ in Chicago

Matt Mogle, a spokesperson for Naval Station Great Lakes, about 56 km north of Chicago, said the Department of Homeland Security requested “limited support in the form of facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs” for its operations. He clarified that no final decisions have been made and the base has not received any official request to assist with a National Guard deployment in Chicago, according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., public schools reopened on Monday under heavy security, causing concern among parents. Thousands of National Guard troops, some armed, and numerous federal law enforcement officers were stationed throughout the city. This deployment is part of former President Trump’s efforts to make the capital “safer.”

As schools opened, social media and community boards were full of reports and rumors about checkpoints and arrests.

Also Read: Parents Sound Alarm as National Guard Patrol Washington Schools – What You Need to Know!