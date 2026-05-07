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Home > World News > What Is A Child Porn Operation? Shocking Details Emerge After US Cops Arrest 28 On Cruise Ships Including Disney Crew

What Is A Child Porn Operation? Shocking Details Emerge After US Cops Arrest 28 On Cruise Ships Including Disney Crew

Families aboard multiple cruise ships, including Disney Magic, were surrounded by crew members accused in a child porn probe. US authorities detained 28 suspected crew members during a major sting operation at the Port of San Diego.

28 cruise ship crew members, including Disney staff, were detained in a San Diego child porn sting. Photo: X.
28 cruise ship crew members, including Disney staff, were detained in a San Diego child porn sting. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 11:37 IST

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What Is A Child Porn Operation? Shocking Details Emerge After US Cops Arrest 28 On Cruise Ships Including Disney Crew

Families vacationing aboard cruise ships, including a Disney cruise ship docked in San Diego, were allegedly surrounded by crew members involved in child sexual exploitation crimes, according to reports citing US law enforcement officials who conducted enforcement operations at the Port of San Diego last month. Between April 23 and April 25, officers from US customs and Border Protection (CBP) boarded five cruise ships as part of an ongoing operation targeting Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM). According to reports, officers interviewed a total of 28 suspected crew members during the operation. The group included 26 crew members from the Philippines, one from Portugal, and one from Indonesia.

“After boarding the vessels and interviewing 26 suspected crew members from the Philippines, one suspected crew member from Portugal, and one from Indonesia, officers confirmed all subjects were involved in either the receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing of CSEM or child pornography,” the NY Post reported, quoting a CBP spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that authorities revoked the individuals’ visas and initiated removal proceedings.

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“CBP cancelled their visas and these criminals are being removed from our country,” the spokesperson said.

Disney Responds After Crew Members Detained

One of the vessels involved in the operation was the Disney Magic cruise ship. Disney later confirmed that the accused employees were no longer working with the company.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior and fully cooperated with law enforcement. These individuals are no longer with the company,” a Disney spokesperson told in a statement.

Authorities have not clarified which other cruise ships were involved in the operation or where the remaining crew members had been employed outside of Disney.

Disney Cruise Ship Crew Arrested

Passengers aboard the Disney cruise ship were reportedly shocked after witnessing multiple crew members being detained while the vessel docked in San Diego.

Vacationers documented immigration officials placing several employees in handcuffs as the Disney Magic was being unloaded. Passenger Dharmi Mehta recorded video footage of the incident and said that one of the detained individuals had been her server during the trip.

Before details regarding the allegations emerged, several immigration rights groups had criticized the arrests. Reports also claimed that four “seafarers” were detained aboard the Holland America MV Zaandam cruise ship.

What Police Said About the Disney Cruise Ship Child Porn Scandal

The Port of San Diego confirmed that its Harbor Police Department did not participate in the enforcement operation carried out at the cruise terminal.

“The Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department did not have any involvement in the reported enforcement actions on April 23 or April 25 at the B Street Cruise Terminal,” a spokesperson for the port told NBC San Diego.

What Is A Child Porn Sting Operation?

Law enforcement agencies often use sting operations to identify and arrest suspects linked to online child exploitation crimes, including child pornography and online solicitation of minors.

Such operations can involve multiple investigative methods to track people accused of receiving, possessing, transporting, distributing, or viewing child sexual exploitation material online.

Also Read: Child Porn Scandal Busted In San Diego: Disney Cruise Crew Members Among 28 Arrested In Massive Sting Operation

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What Is A Child Porn Operation? Shocking Details Emerge After US Cops Arrest 28 On Cruise Ships Including Disney Crew

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What Is A Child Porn Operation? Shocking Details Emerge After US Cops Arrest 28 On Cruise Ships Including Disney Crew
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