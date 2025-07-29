China Floods Kill Over 30 As Torrential Rains Slam Beijing, Hebei, More Rains Expected

China has been devastated with floods as Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province witnessed intense rainfall, killing more than 30 while thousand have been displaced.

According to reports, 28 deaths were killed in Miyun district which is a mountainous region in the northeastern outskirts of Beijing. Two more people died in Yanqing district , also on the city’s outskirts, due to floods, as of midnight on Monday.

China Floods Details: Damage, Unprecedented Rainfall

In neighbouring Hebei province, a landslide on Monday claimed the lives of four people. Eight others remain missing, local authorities said.

Rainfall began over the weekend and intensified by Monday, particularly affecting northern Beijing and surrounding provinces. The capital saw as much as 543.4 mm of rainfall in some districts, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The deluge forced the relocation of 80,322 residents from Beijing. Roads were rendered impassable, communications networks were disrupted, and 136 villages lost power as of Monday night.

Xi Jinping Orders ‘All-Out’ Rescue Efforts As China Floods Devastate Various Regions

President Xi Jinping called for “all-out” search and rescue operations to prevent further loss of life, while Premier Li Qiang acknowledged “significant casualties” in Miyun, according to state media.

Beijing issued its highest-level weather alerts on Monday, urging residents to remain indoors. Schools were closed, construction was halted, and all outdoor tourism and recreational activities were suspended.

Authorities released water from the Miyun Reservoir which is the largest in northern China . The reservior had reached its highest level since its construction in 1959. By Tuesday morning, the reservoir had received over 730 million cubic metres of water. Residents downstream were advised to avoid riverbanks due to rapidly rising water levels and continued rainfall forecasts.

More Rain Expected in China

Floodwaters swept away vehicles and brought down power poles in the Miyun region. In Taishitun town, about 100 km northeast of central Beijing, streets were seen submerged, trees uprooted, and thick layers of mud was seen clinging to buildings.

The central government announced it had allocated 50 million yuan whic is approximately $7 million in relief funds to Hebei. The government also deployed a high-level emergency response team to assist with ongoing rescue and recovery operations.

The heaviest rainfall is expected early Tuesday, with forecasts predicting up to 30 cm in some areas. The forecast has raised fresh concerns of further damage and displacement in the upcoming ahead.

