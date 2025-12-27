LIVE TV
Home > World > Video: 700 Kmph In Just 2 Seconds, China Shatters World Records With Superconducting Maglev Train – All You Need To Know

Video: 700 Kmph In Just 2 Seconds, China Shatters World Records With Superconducting Maglev Train – All You Need To Know

Chinese researchers have shattered speed barriers by accelerating a tonne-class maglev vehicle to 700 km/h in just two seconds on a short test track. The breakthrough, achieved by China’s National University of Defence Technology, sets a new global benchmark in superconducting electric maglev systems.

China sets a new world record as a superconducting maglev vehicle hits 700 km/h in two seconds, showcasing extreme acceleration technology. Photo: X.
China sets a new world record as a superconducting maglev vehicle hits 700 km/h in two seconds, showcasing extreme acceleration technology. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 27, 2025 16:53:04 IST

Video: 700 Kmph In Just 2 Seconds, China Shatters World Records With Superconducting Maglev Train – All You Need To Know

Researchers at China’s National University of Defence Technology (NUDT) have accelerated a tonne-class vehicle to a record-breaking speed of 700 km/h (435 mph) in just two seconds on a 400-metre (1,310-foot) magnetic levitation test track, before bringing it safely to a stop.

This is a new global benchmark, making it the world’s fastest superconducting electric maglev system to date.

China Releases Maglev Train Video

Footage Shows Extreme Acceleration and Precision Control

Footage of the test released by state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday showed a vehicle resembling a bare chassis streaking across the maglev track, leaving a visible trail of mist behind it. The vehicle reached extreme speed almost instantly and decelerated just as rapidly at the end of the short test line.

According to CCTV, the test represents a major leap in both extreme acceleration capability and high-power control technologies.

Also Read: World’s First: How Chinese Surgeons Grafted Woman’s Torn-Off Ear Onto Foot To Keep It Alive Before Reattaching It To Head

Maglev Train Features

The CCTV report said the successful run resolved several core technical challenges, including:

Ultra-high-speed electromagnetic propulsion

Electric suspension guidance

Transient high-power energy storage inversion

High-field superconducting magnet systems

The breakthrough signals China’s entry into the global top tier of ultra-high-speed maglev technology.

The Development of China’s Maglev Train

The research team behind the project has worked on the system for a decade. Earlier this year, in January, the same team achieved a top speed of 648 km/h on the same test line.

Li Jie, a professor at NUDT who was interviewed by CCTV, said, “The successful development of this ultra-high-speed superconducting electric maglev system will accelerate the research and development process of China’s ultra-high-speed maglev transport.”

Also Read: Why Saudi Arabia Deported More Indians Than The US In 2025 ? Explained

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 4:53 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: chinaChina newsfastest trainMaglev trainWorld news

Video: 700 Kmph In Just 2 Seconds, China Shatters World Records With Superconducting Maglev Train – All You Need To Know

