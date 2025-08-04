Home > World > Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know

Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know

A UK-China Transparency report alleges Chinese students in UK universities are being pressured to monitor classmates. Academics also report harassment and visa denials. The UK's new academic freedom law and OfS regulations aim to protect speech, but concerns over foreign influence persist.

UK universities face claims of Chinese interference, with students allegedly being told to spy on peers and academic freedom under pressure. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
UK universities face claims of Chinese interference, with students allegedly being told to spy on peers and academic freedom under pressure. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 4, 2025 18:03:00 IST

Chinese students studying in the UK are allegedly being pressured by officials back home to monitor and report on their classmates, particularly those discussing topics considered sensitive by the Chinese government, according to a new report from UK-China Transparency (UKCT), a think tank focused on UK-China relations, the BBC reported.

The UKCT findings, based on a survey of academics in China studies, also include reports of university staff being warned by Chinese officials not to discuss certain topics in particular.

Universities Caught in a Dilemma

While a new UK law has come into force requiring universities to actively promote freedom of speech and academic freedom or face hefty fines, some institutions, the report said, appear hesitant to confront Chinese interference, possibly due to financial dependence on international student fees.

UKCT’s report alleges that some academics have faced consequences for their research, including denied visas, threats to family members back in China, and alleged harassment by visiting scholars or staff at Confucius Institutes, which operate on many British campuses with backing from Chinese government agencies.

Topics triggering the most concern include the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the influence of Chinese tech firms.

The Chinese Embassy in London, meanwhile, has reportedly dismissed the UKCT report as “groundless and absurd,” insisting that China respects freedom of speech abroad. 

Meanwhile, Universities UK, which represents 141 institutions, said they “take any threats to the freedom of their staff or students extremely seriously,” as reported by the BBC.

A spokesperson further told the British broadcaster, “Anyone working or studying at our universities should know that their rights to personal and academic freedom are protected when they are on British soil.”

New Law Gives Regulator More Teeth

The Office for Students (OfS), the UK’s higher education regulator, now has stronger powers to ensure academic freedom is upheld, including a new complaints system for university staff and visiting speakers, and potential fines for institutions failing to meet standards.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith called academic freedom “non-negotiable,” warning that foreign attempts to intimidate people in the UK “will not be tolerated.” 

“The record £585,000 fine handed down by the OfS earlier this year has put universities on notice,” the BBC quoted Smith as saying.

Tags: China newsUK news

RELATED News

Hostages or Human Shields? Israel Slams Hamas “Sadistic” Campaign Linked to Hostages Video
Did Prince Harry Give Prince Andrew a Bloody Nose at Family Gathering? Here’s What He Said
History or Revenge? Bangladesh Plans to Change Former PM Sheikh Hasina Residence Into Museum
Cambodia and Thailand Hold Talks in Malaysia as Fragile Ceasefire Holds – What We Know
Philippine President Marcos Begins Landmark India Visit to Cement 75 Years Of Ties

LATEST NEWS

10 Effective Ways To Improve Your Speaking Skills
Kerala Man Ends Life In Forest After Failing To Arrange Son’s Engineering College Fees
Did ChatGPT Just Leak Your Secrets? OpenAI Pulls Feature After Conversations Found On Google
Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know
Lung Cancer Explained: From Causes to Cures
Tofu vs Paneer: What’s better for Weight Loss and Protein?
Elon Musk Gets $29B Stock Grant, Again as Tesla Awards CEO Amid Legal Battles
‘Who Are You?’ Zakir Khan Recalls Not Recognising BTS Members Despite Being In The Same Room For 35 Minutes
Punjab MP Alleges Son Threatened by Jailed Gangster, Congress-AAP Clash Escalates
Assam: Four Including Wife And Daughter Arrested For Murder Of Dibrugarh Businessman
Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know
Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know
Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know
Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?