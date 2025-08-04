Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know

Chinese students studying in the UK are allegedly being pressured by officials back home to monitor and report on their classmates, particularly those discussing topics considered sensitive by the Chinese government, according to a new report from UK-China Transparency (UKCT), a think tank focused on UK-China relations, the BBC reported.

The UKCT findings, based on a survey of academics in China studies, also include reports of university staff being warned by Chinese officials not to discuss certain topics in particular.

Universities Caught in a Dilemma

While a new UK law has come into force requiring universities to actively promote freedom of speech and academic freedom or face hefty fines, some institutions, the report said, appear hesitant to confront Chinese interference, possibly due to financial dependence on international student fees.

UKCT’s report alleges that some academics have faced consequences for their research, including denied visas, threats to family members back in China, and alleged harassment by visiting scholars or staff at Confucius Institutes, which operate on many British campuses with backing from Chinese government agencies.

Topics triggering the most concern include the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the influence of Chinese tech firms.

The Chinese Embassy in London, meanwhile, has reportedly dismissed the UKCT report as “groundless and absurd,” insisting that China respects freedom of speech abroad.

Meanwhile, Universities UK, which represents 141 institutions, said they “take any threats to the freedom of their staff or students extremely seriously,” as reported by the BBC.

A spokesperson further told the British broadcaster, “Anyone working or studying at our universities should know that their rights to personal and academic freedom are protected when they are on British soil.”

New Law Gives Regulator More Teeth

The Office for Students (OfS), the UK’s higher education regulator, now has stronger powers to ensure academic freedom is upheld, including a new complaints system for university staff and visiting speakers, and potential fines for institutions failing to meet standards.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith called academic freedom “non-negotiable,” warning that foreign attempts to intimidate people in the UK “will not be tolerated.”

“The record £585,000 fine handed down by the OfS earlier this year has put universities on notice,” the BBC quoted Smith as saying.