Cities The Annabelle Doll Has Visited So Far And Paranormal Communities

Annabelle the real deal, not the Hollywood knock-off is still out there making the rounds like some rockstar grandma you’d never want to babysit your kids. This three-foot Raggedy Ann (yeah, she’s not even the creepy porcelain kind from the movies), supposedly haunted up to her yarn hair, has been showing up all over the country as part of this totally bonkers “Devil’s on the Run Tour.”

She had a pit stop in New Orleans for a couple days (Ghost City Tours, naturally), then rolled into San Antonio. The whole thing kicked off in May 2025, giving ghost hunters and horror nerds a chance to stare down the doll that jump-started The Conjuring and Annabelle flicks. Not shockingly, people showed up in droves. The tour’s still going, at least through fall. No one’s getting bored.

Next up on this haunted road trip? Gettysburg and Rock Island. After Texas, Annabelle chilled in Gettysburg from July 11th to 13th (not exactly the relaxing vacation spot I’d pick, but hey). Next, she’s headed for Rock Island, Illinois, October 4th and 5th. Usually, Annabelle is locked away in the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Connecticut—seriously, you can’t even sneeze near her without a priest showing up—but the tour’s been letting people gawk under heavy-duty security and, I dunno, probably a metric ton of holy water. The big idea? Share Ed and Lorraine Warren’s legend and let folks see the “most evil object in the world” up close. Just, y’know, don’t touch.

But here’s where things get freaky. Dan Rivera—the main guy behind the tour, paranormal investigator, and the one who actually handled Annabelle—died out of the blue on July 13, 2025. No warning, no health problems, just found dead in his hotel room in Pennsylvania after the Gettysburg gig. Cue the conspiracy theories. People started buzzing about Annabelle’s “curse” like it was 1970 again. After Dan’s death, the doll got shuttled back to her glass cage at the Warrens’ museum, where she’ll probably glare at tourists until the end of time.

Rivera wasn’t some rando, either. He was a total pro—super careful, always talking up all the protections in place. Apparently, he hand-built the glass case and loaded it with crosses and holy water, like some kind of DIY exorcist. At the Gettysburg event, he was cracking jokes with the crowd, trying to keep things light while also making sure no one did anything stupid. The dude learned from Lorraine Warren herself big shoes to fill.

After Rivera passed, his family put out a statement on Facebook asked for privacy, confirmed he died during the tour, the works. Naturally, the internet exploded with rumors Was it the doll? Are we all doomed? but there’s zero proof Annabelle had anything to do with it. Cops are still poking around for answers. All future tour stops? On hold. The whole thing’s basically in limbo now.

Let’s not forget: Ed and Lorraine Warren always said, “Don’t move the doll. Ever.” They kept Annabelle behind glass with a giant “Do Not Open” sign like she was radioactive. The Warrens grabbed her back in the ‘70s after a string of weird, violent stuff went down, and they swore up and down the doll wasn’t haunted by a person—it was full-on demonic, according to them. But did anyone listen? Nah. She’s been dragged around the country anyway, and now everyone’s arguing about whether it’s worth the risk.

