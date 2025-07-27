Home > World > Congo: Deadly ISIS-Linked Attack On Church, Shops In Komanda Kills 21

At least 21 people were killed in a brutal attack by Islamic State-linked militants on a church in Komanda, eastern DRC. The assailants also set fire to nearby homes and shops during the midnight raid. Authorities continue to investigate and confirm casualties amid growing fears over rebel violence in the region.

At least 21 killed as ISIS-backed militants attack church, homes, and shops in Komanda, eastern Congo’s Ituri province. Photo/X.
At least 21 killed as ISIS-backed militants attack church, homes, and shops in Komanda, eastern Congo’s Ituri province. Photo/X.

At least 21 people were killed in an attack by Islamic State backed terrorists in on church premises in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to an AFP report.

Church, Houses, Shops Attacked in Komanda Town of Congo

AFP reports that the attack happened during the midnight inside a church which is located in Komanda, a town in eastern Congo’s Ituri province. Allonside the churh, several houses and shops were set on fire during the attack by terrorists. 

AP quoted, Dieudonne Duranthabo, a civil society coordinator in Komanda saying, “More than 21 people were shot dead inside and outside and we have recorded at least three charred bodies and several houses burned. But the search is continuing.”

What Ae Authorities in Congo Saying About The ISIS Attack?

As od now authorities have confirmed the killing of 10 people. A Congolese army spokesperson stationed in Ituri province confirme said, “What we know this morning is that there was an incursion by armed men with machetes into a church not far from Komanda, where about 10 people were killed and massacred and some shops were set on fire.”

Who are Allied Democratic Force Rebel Group?

Allied Democratic Force (ADF), a rebel group linked to the Islamic State has been associated to the attack on chircch. The ADF operates primarily in the border regions between Uganda and the DRC and has been responsible for frequent attacks on civilian populations for over a decade.

