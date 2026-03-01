Early Sunday, a short but cryptic message was tweeted on what is thought to be the official X account of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a few hours after US President Donald Trump had announced that Iran Supreme Leader had been killed in a joint US-Israeli military attack.

Cryptic ‘X’ Post From Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Account Fuels Mystery After Reports Of His Assassination By Trump

It was a short post, in Persian, which said, In the name of Nami Haider (peace be upon him), and did not in any direct manner refer to controversial accounts on the condition of Khamenei. Post timing created a lot of speculations in the social media as the whole world was confused about his state. The fact that Trump had announced the death of Khamenei was posted on social media, in which he termed the development as a historic one and termed it as a best opportunity of the Iranian people to gain back control of their country. He referred to the late leader as one of the most evil individuals in the history and pledged to have military actions going on until the U.S. achieved its goals. These words increased the question mark on the future of the Iranian leadership and the situation in the region. Iranian officials have not confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that there were numerous indications Khamenei was no longer alive although there was no official statement issued by Tehran or independent sources. The reports have been denied by the foreign minister of Iran and the state media and the officials have not yet publicly verified that the supreme leader is indeed dead so the observers are wary of the fact that they cannot take the report as true. The enigmatic X posting helped to build up the tension and bewilderment as individuals tried to figure out its meaning in the geopolitical drama that was increasing. This process of using social media during such a sensitive time, analysts say, can become the source of speculation, particularly when there is a shortage of official information or controversy. Everything is dynamic with governments, media houses and human beings worldwide still keeping a check on credible developments.

