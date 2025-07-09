LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon
Home > World > Dalai Lama Hits Back at China: Only Tibet Can Choose ‘My Successor’ Not CCP

Dalai Lama Hits Back at China: Only Tibet Can Choose ‘My Successor’ Not CCP

The Dalai Lama has reaffirmed that only his office holds the authority to identify his successor, pushing back against China’s ongoing attempts to control Tibetan religious affairs. Marking his 90th birthday, he declared that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and that his reincarnation will take place outside China. Human rights groups hailed his remarks as a powerful stand for Tibetan spiritual autonomy against Chinese interference.

Dalai Lama asserts only his office can name successor, rejecting China’s interference in Tibetan religious affairs.
Dalai Lama asserts only his office can name successor, rejecting China’s interference in Tibetan religious affairs. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 15:14:52 IST

The Dalai Lama’s recent affirmation that only his office holds the authority to identify his successor is a strong counter to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ongoing attempts to interfere in Tibetan religious affairs, according to the Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan (HRNTT), as reported by Taipei Times.

 Dalai Lama Says The Institution Will Continue

The 14th Dalai Lama, who turned 90 on Sunday, declared last week that the institution of the Dalai Lama would continue and that his successor, the 15th Dalai Lama, would be born outside of China. 

“In accordance with past tradition, the search for my reincarnation and the naming of a 15th Dalai Lama will be carried out,” he said, firmly stating that only his office has the legitimate authority to determine his reincarnation, Taipei Times reported.

Also Read: ‘Dalai Lama Has No Authority Over Reincarnation,’ Says China’s Ambassador Xu Feihong

 Dalai Lama Strikes Back At CCP

Tashi Tsering, HRNTT secretary-general, praised the Dalai Lama’s remarks as “a powerful statement striking back at the CCP”.
He condemned Beijing’s baseless claim that it has the right to choose the next Dalai Lama and reiterated that such authority resides solely with His Holiness and his institution.

“This clear position sends a resounding message that religious identity and Tibetan spiritual autonomy cannot be dictated by the CCP,” Tashi Tsering said. He also urged Tibetans–both inside occupied Tibet and in exile–to uphold the Dalai Lama’s legacy and resist Chinese coercion.

 Dalai Lama Celebrates 90th Birthday

The HRNTT, alongside the Hong Kong Outlanders (HKO) and the Taiwan chapter of Students for a Free Tibet, participated in the 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamsala. These groups also engaged with the local Tibetan exile community to strengthen Taiwan-Tibet solidarity, Taipei Times noted.

Also in attendance were several Taiwanese civic leaders, including HRNTT board member Lin Hsin-yi, Human Rights Conventions and Covenants Watch CEO Huang Yi-bee, HKO secretary-general Sky Fung, and HKO president Lee Peng-hsuan.

 Dalai Lama Honoured 

Hollywood actor and long-time Tibet advocate Richard Gere spoke at the event, calling the Dalai Lama “a gift to the world, not just to Tibet,” Taipei Times reported.

In honour of the spiritual leader’s milestone, the HRNTT and allied groups have designated the following 12 months as the “Year of Compassion”.

A touring exhibition titled From the Snowy Ridges to the Ocean of Wisdom will highlight Tibetan history and the Dalai Lama’s teachings. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s civic groups plan to launch a city council group to raise public awareness of Tibet’s struggle.

(ANI)

Also Read: China Protests To India Over PM Modi’s Greetings On The Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday

Tags: chinadalai lamadalai lama birthday

More News

From Alia Bhatt, Isha Koppikar, Genelia D’Souza to Aishwarya Rai: 5 Celebrity Moms Who Have Mastered the Art of Glamour and Wellness
Banking Sector Including SBI, HDFC, ICICI See Strong Market Capitalisation Gains In Q1 FY26
How To Watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live For Free: Lord’s Test Match On July 10, 3:30 PM IST
Dalai Lama Hits Back at China: Only Tibet Can Choose ‘My Successor’ Not CCP
From Auroville To IIT Madras: A Campus Where Sustainability Finds A Home
Travel Food Services IPO Closes Today: Subscriptions Remain Low
Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra & Ram Kapoor: Bigg Boss 19’s Most Anticipated Contestants
Bharat Bandh: Clash Breaks Out Between TMC Workers And Trade Union Leaders in WB’s Darjeeling
Japan’s Rating And Investment Information Company Brings In This Relief For The Hong Kong Pension Fund Managers
Cargo Ship ‘Eternity C’ Sinks in Red Sea After Attack, Rescue Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?