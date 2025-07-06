The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Saturday reiterated that the Dalai Lama holds no authority to decide about the next Tibetan Buddhism spitual leader and whether the centuries-old reincarnation system will continue or be abolished.

Dalai Lama Announces Succession Plan

The ambassador was reacting to the Dalai Lama’s recent statement in which he announced that the practice of spiritual lineage will continue even after his death.

Tibetan Buddhists believe that the Dalai Lama can choose the body into which he is reincarnated, continuing the 500-year old praactice.

The Dalai Lama is clabrating his 90th birthdayas he continues to live in exile in India since decades.

Reincarnation of Dalai Lama Is a Centuries-Old Tradition, Says Xu Feihong

Xu Feihong was referring to Tibetan Buddhist customs while explaining the practice of Living Buddha reincarnation. He said the practice has been in place for over 700 years, with the 14th Dalai Lama being part of this continuing Budhist spiritual tradition.

“The 14th Dalai Lama has affirmed that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue. In fact, as a unique succession method of Tibetan Buddhism, the practice of Living Buddha reincarnation has continued over 700 years,” Xu said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

— Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) July 6, 2025

“Currently, there are over 1,000 reincarnation systems of Living Buddhas in Xizang and Tibetan-inhabited prefectures and counties of Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu, and Qinghai provinces,” he added.

Process Of Selecting Dalai Lama Historical, Religous Continuity

Xu further added that the process of selecting the next Dalai Lama is part of a historical and religious continuity which he said is rooted in tradition.

“The 14th Dalai Lama is part of this long-standing historical tradition and religious succession, not otherwise. The reincarnation of Dalai Lamas neither began from him nor will end due to him. He has no authority to decide whether the reincarnation system shall continue or be abolished,” he stated.

Dalai Lama has lived in exile in Dharamshala, India, since 1959. He left Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule and also won the Nobel Peace Prize.