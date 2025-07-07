China Protests To India Over PM Modi’s Greetings On The Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday

China said on Monday it lodged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and the presence of senior Indian officials at the celebrations in Dharamshala, stressing New Delhi should not interfere in its internal matter.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said in a media briefing that New Delhi should “fully appreciate the great sensitivity of Xizang-related issues and recognise the separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama.”

China Refers To Tibet As Xizang

“The 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile, who for a long, has been engaged in separatist activities and attempted to separate Xizang from China under the cover of religion, Mao added.

She told a media briefing that China’s position on Tibet-related affairs is consistent and clear, and it’s known to all. His comment came in response to a question on Prime Minister Modi’s greeting the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and the attendance of senior Indian officials at his birthday celebrations.

‘An enduring symbol of love, compassion, and patience’: PM Modi on Dalai Lama

In his post on ‘X’, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday extended warm wishes to the Dalai Lama and said he has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience, and moral discipline.

He said, “I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience, and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life.”

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Sikkim Minister Sonam Lama had attended his birthday celebrations in Dharamshala.

