Home > World > Deadly Hospital Strike in Gaza: Israel Says It Was Targetting Hamas Surveillance Camera

Deadly Hospital Strike in Gaza: Israel Says It Was Targetting Hamas Surveillance Camera

A deadly hospital strike in Gaza that killed 20 including five journalists was aimed at a Hamas surveillance camera, Israel has said. Gaps in the investigation and growing public anger followed. Ceasefire talks, meanwhile, remain stalled, while civilian casualties continue and tensions escalate across Gaza and the West Bank.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 26, 2025 22:05:43 IST

A day after a Gaza hospital strike killed 20 people, including five journalists, Israels military on Tuesday confirmed that the intended target was a Hamas surveillance camera and militants believed to be operating within the facility, according to a report published by The Associated Press. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident a tragic mishap, as tension mounts over civilian casualties.

Military Investigation Troubled by Gaps

According to the report, the Israeli military‘s initial inquiry revealed that soldiers targetted back-to-back strikes based on their belief that militants used the camera to monitor Israeli forces and in line with long-held assumptions that militant groups operate inside hospitals. However, the militarys chief of general staff conceded that there were numerous gaps in the investigation, including uncertainties over the type of ammunition used to take out the camera.

From an initial inquiry, it appears that Golani Brigade troops, operating in the area of Khan Yunis to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, identified a camera that was positioned by Hamas in the area of the Nasser Hospital that was being used to observe the activity of IDF troops, in order to direct terrorist activities against them,” a post by the Israel Defense Forces on X read.

“….the troops operated to remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera and the inquiry showed that the troops operated to remove the threat,” it further read.



The Chief of the General Staff received the initial conclusions that were presented and instructed that the inquiry be completed.

ALSO READ: Israel Admits Role in Killing of Five Gaza Journalists – Know What Netanyahu Said

Tags: benjamin netanyahuGaza hospital strikeIsrael newsIsrael-Hamas war

