Love After Divorce Turns Into Khalwat Case: Malaysian Couple Arrested in Hotel Raid – Why Is It A Crime In The Country

A divorced Malaysian couple were arrested early on Sunday after they were found together in a hotel room in Kluang, Johor, under a law known as “khalwat”, which is a crime in Malaysia. The raid happened at about 1.15 am when officers from the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) received a tip-off about possible immoral activity and went to check a local hotel.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the door several times. “They continued to knock on the door and after about six to seven minutes, it was opened by a man dressed in a T-shirt and trousers,” JAINJ said in a social media post shared by the department. Inside, officers found a woman standing by the bed.

Malaysian Couple claimed to be married

According to reports, the couple, at first claimed they were husband and wife. But when asked about proof, the Malaysian couple could not produce any marriage certificate or legal documents to prove it. However, when they were questioned at the JAINJ office, they admitted they were divorced about four years ago.

The man told officers he had come from another state to meet his former wife and try to rekindle their relationship, according to enforcement officials. The woman, who lives and works in Kluang, was unable to explain why she was staying at the hotel and even refused to let officers contact her family.

The Malaysian couple are now being investigated under Section 27 of the Johor Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1997. If convicted, they could face a fine of up to RM1,000, up to six months in jail, or both.

So why is khalwat even a crime?

In Malaysia, khalwat is an offence under Islamic Shariah law for Muslims. It means being in close proximity with someone of the opposite sex who is not an immediate family member or spouse in a private or secluded place where sexual misconduct might be suspected. This offence is enforced by state religious authorities in Muslim-majority areas and can be punishable by fines, jail terms, or even caning in some states.

Khalwat laws are part of efforts by religious departments to enforce what they see as community morals under Shariah. Similar raids have happened in other parts of Malaysia, where unmarried Muslim couples have been detained in hotel rooms for the same offence during routine inspections.

