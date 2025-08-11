Donald Trump Says His Administration Is Weighing Marijuana Reclassification in Coming Weeks

President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration is actively considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, with a decision potentially coming in the next few weeks, CNN reported.

“We are only looking at that,” Trump told reporters at the White House, while suggesting “that’s early.”

Acknowledging the polarised views on the issue, Trump further said, “Some people like it. Some people hate it. Some people hate the whole concept of marijuana, because if it does bad for the children, it does bad for people that are older than children. But we are looking at reclassification.”

Reclassification Could Mark Major Policy Shift

Marijuana is currently classified by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as a Schedule I drug, alongside substances like heroin and LSD, meaning it’s considered to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. A reclassification to Schedule III would place it alongside drugs with a lower risk of dependence, such as codeine-containing medications.

According to a CNN report published last week, Trump has been privately mulling the change, and hinted last year that his administration would ease restrictions if he returned to the White House. The proposal would make it easier for American states to legalise marijuana, while also broadening access to regulated cannabis products.

Inside the Divisions Within Trump’s Team

While Trump’s political advisers have been pushing for action, arguing that it could rally support from younger voters, minorities, and libertarian-leaning Republicans, some others in the administration have expressed skepticism.

Some policy aides have cautioned that loosening federal marijuana laws could backfire, raising concerns over public safety, legal implications and the moral message.

In a statement to CNN, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson had said, “All policy and legal requirements and implications are being considered. The only interest guiding the president’s policy decision is what is in the best interest of the American people.”

A Campaign Promise Still in Limbo

Trump’s move to consider reclassification follows his earlier campaign promise to modernise marijuana laws. Now with midterm elections looming, the issue could soon come to a head.

