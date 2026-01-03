Donald Trump Confirms ‘Large-Scale’ US Strikes On Venezuela, Claims Nicolas Maduro And His Wife ‘Captured & Flown Out Of The Country’

US President Donald Trump early Saturday claimed that the United States carried out a “large-scale” military strike on Venezuela, asserting that President Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of the country. The dramatic announcement followed reports of explosions and low-flying aircraft over Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies and promised further details at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. local time at Mar-a-Lago. There was no immediate independent confirmation of Trump’s claims.

Explosions Rock Caracas in Early Hours

The statement came after loud explosions were heard across parts of Caracas around 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT). Journalists from the Associated Press and AFP reported hearing at least seven explosions, along with aircraft flying at low altitude over several neighbourhoods of the Venezuelan capital.

The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement.… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) January 3, 2026







The US State Department issued an early-morning alert urging US citizens in Venezuela to shelter in place, citing reports of explosions in and around Caracas. In a notice on its website, the department said the US Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia, was monitoring the situation closely.

Venezuela Declares State of Emergency

Following the reported strikes, Venezuela’s government called on its supporters to mobilise and take to the streets, condemning what it described as an “imperialist attack.”

“People to the streets,” the government said in a statement, adding that President Maduro had ordered the implementation of all national defence plans and declared a state of external disturbance. The emergency powers allow the government to suspend certain civil rights and expand the role of the armed forces.

Despite Trump’s claim, there was no immediate confirmation from Venezuelan authorities that Maduro had been detained or removed from the country.

US Accusations and Longstanding Tensions

Washington has long accused Maduro of running a “narco-state” and rigging elections, allegations the Venezuelan leader has consistently denied. Maduro, who took power in 2013 after the death of Hugo Chávez, has accused the US of seeking control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves—the largest in the world.

The US has also repeatedly warned its citizens against travelling to Venezuela, citing risks including wrongful detention, torture, terrorism, kidnapping, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure.

Defence Minister Says Civilian Areas Hit

Shortly after Trump’s post, Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said in a video message that Venezuela would resist any foreign military presence. He confirmed that the US attack had struck civilian areas and said authorities were compiling information on those killed and injured.

The alleged strike would mark the most direct US military intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama, which led to the removal of military leader Manuel Noriega.

Opposition Leader Previously Welcomed US Pressure

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who was barred from contesting the 2024 presidential election, had previously expressed support for increased US pressure on Maduro. In an interview with CBS News last month, she said she would welcome “more and more pressure” to force Maduro from power.

Machado, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year, dedicated the honour to President Trump, praising him as a “champion of freedom” in the region.

No Independent Verification Yet

As of now, Trump’s claim that Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of Venezuela remains unverified. US officials have not released further details, and Caracas has not confirmed the arrest or removal of its president.

More information is expected following Trump’s scheduled news conference later Saturday.

ALSO READ: US Strikes Caracas: Could Venezuela Fight Back? A Closer Look At Its Army, Air Force And Missile Arsenal| Explained