Donald Trump Diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency-How serious Is This Condition?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 22:15:47 IST

United States President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday said that the diagnosis was made after the swelling in Mr. Trump’s legs and bruising on his hand in recent weeks.

Dr. Sean P. Barababella, the physician to the president, released a letter publicly, which read that there is no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. All of the president’s lab results are normal.

But what does chronic venous insufficiency mean, and why is it impacting Donald Trump? Here’s what you need to know. 

Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) is a type of vein disorder, which the veins in your legs carry blood back up to your heart. They have one-way valves that keep blood from flowing back downward. These valves can’t close completely, which leads to the backflow of some of the blood into your legs and pools in the veins. 

It sometimes results in vein blockage too, along with swelling around the feet and ankles, aching legs, tingling sensation, and can lead to varicose vein disease.

How Serious is CVI?

The condition itself is usually not serious but can worsen over time. If you don’t opt for treatment, the pressure and swelling will burst the tiny blood vessels in your legs called capillaries. Due to which your fair skin can turn reddish-brown, along with swelling and ulcers, which are hard to treat. 

 Dr. Sean P. Barababella, the physician to the president, described Trump’s case as “a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over 70”. He further confirmed that Trump shows no signs of serious complications.

 How Can We Cure CVI?

Doctors typically start with conservative treatments, such as compression stockings, which squeeze the legs and help to move blood back up to the heart. They recommend patients keep their legs elevated for at least 30 minutes three times a day and advise patients to manage their weight or perform exercises to increase blood flow.

In some serious conditions, doctors also try more intensive treatments, such as a procedure called sclerotherapy, in which injections of a chemical solution are made into the affected veins. 

Tags: chronic venous insufficiencydonald trumpDonald Trump Diseasedonald trump newsKaroline LeavittUnited States Presidentvein disorderveins disease

