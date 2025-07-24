Donald Trump’s Name Is In Epstein Files, Pam Bondi Told Him: Report

Donald Trump over the past week has been trying to dodge attenton around the Epstein files by targetting former President Barack Obama, but a bomshell report by Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday has brought home more troubles for the POTUS

What Is WSJ Report Saying About Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein?

According to the report, US Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly informed President Donald Trump in May that his name was in Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in prison.

The Wall Street Journal report cited senior administration officials for the claim which can intensify the political controversy surrounding Trump’s past association with Epstein.

Also Read: Judge Shuts Down Trump Admin’s Bid to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts: What To Know

The President’s friendship with Epstein has faced renewed scrutiny, especially after the Trump administration reversed an earlier campaign promise by declining to release Epstein-related files.

Justice Department Faces Backlash For Lack Of Transparency Around Epstein Case

Earlier this month, the Justice Department issued a memo stating there was no justification to continue the investigation into Epstein’s case. This move triggered backlash within Trump’s political base, with many demanding transparency about the wealthy and powerful individuals connected to Epstein.

Trump himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein. He has maintained that their friendship ended before Epstein’s first prosecution. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges; the case against him was dismissed after his death.

Donald Trump Directs DOJ To Release Epstein Case Grand Jury Transcripts

Under mounting political pressure last week, Trump directed the Justice Department to seek the release of sealed grand jury transcripts from the Epstein case. However, a federal judge denied this request on Wednesday.

Though the White House quickly rejected the Journal’s report as false, Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a statement that did not explicitly confirm or deny the newspaper’s claims.

The statement said, “nothing in the files warranted further investigation or prosecution, and we have filed a motion in court to unseal the underlying grand jury transcripts. As part of our routine briefing, we made the President aware of the findings.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Bondi and her deputy informed Trump during a White House meeting that his name, along with many other “high-profile figures,” appeared in the Justice Department files.

Donald Trump Sues Wall Street Journal Over Epstein Birthday Note

Last week, the WSJ reported that Trump had sent Epstein a birthday note in 2003 containing a suggestive message,“Happy Birthday , and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump has responded by suing the newspaper and its owners, including billionaire Rupert Murdoch, claiming the note is fabricated.

Is Donald Trump Losing MAGA Base On Epstein Case?

Following the Justice Department memo, frustration has grown among Trump’s supporters. Far-right figures, some echoed by Trump himself, have long promoted conspiracy theories about Epstein, including claims of connections to prominent Democratic politicians.

Epstein’s 2019 death by hanging in prison has been officially ruled a suicide by the New York City chief medical examiner, a conclusion the Justice Department reaffirmed this month. However, Epstein’s ties to wealthy and influential individuals have fueled speculation that his death was not self-inflicted.

The political sensitivity of the issue was highlighted on Tuesday when US House Speaker Mike Johnson unexpectedly sent lawmakers home early for the summer to avoid a contentious floor vote on Epstein files. This move stalled efforts by Democrats and some Republicans pushing for a bipartisan resolution demanding the Justice Department release all Epstein-related documents.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week, over two-thirds of Americans believe the Trump administration is withholding information about Epstein’s clients.

Also Read: US Congress Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell: What This Means For Donald Trump Caught In Epstein Controversy