‘Now It Is Time, And It Will Be Done’: Donald Trump’s Fresh Greenland Takeover Warning, Blames Denmark For Ignoring NATO Warnings

US President Donald Trump, on January 18, once again raised the possibility of annexing Greenland, accusing Denmark of being incapable of addressing what he described as a growing Russian threat in the Arctic territory. Trump also claimed that NATO has been warning Copenhagen for the past two decades about the same issue.

Donald Trump Cites NATO Warnings, Blames Denmark

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump asserted that Denmark had failed to act despite repeated warnings from NATO.

“NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!” Trump wrote.

Donald Trump’s Tariff Threats Deepen Transatlantic Strain

The comments come as transatlantic relations face a fresh strain following Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on several European nations that oppose Washington’s position on Greenland.

According to the US president, a 10 per cent import duty will come into effect from February on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland. Trump said the tariffs would rise to 25 per cent from June 1 if no agreement is reached.

Donald Trump defended the move by saying the tariffs are meant to force negotiations, arguing that Greenland is crucial to US national security and vulnerable to foreign influence. In an earlier post, he said:

“The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them.”

Denmark, Europe Push Back Against Donald Trump’s Threats

Denmark reacted with surprise to the announcement. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the move was unexpected, particularly after what he described as constructive discussions with senior US officials in Washington.

Concerns were echoed across Europe, with several leaders warning that the proposed tariffs could seriously damage transatlantic relations and weaken trust within NATO.

While Denmark described the decision as a “surprise,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland was “completely wrong.” French President Emmanuel Macron stated that “Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context,” while Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told AFP, “We won’t let ourselves be intimidated.”

In a joint statement, European Union leaders said the bloc “stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.”

Greenland, Denmark Protest Over Donald Trump’s Threats

Public opposition also spilled onto the streets over the weekend. On Saturday (January 17), thousands of people demonstrated in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, as well as in Copenhagen, protesting Donald Trump’s threats over the territory.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen was seen joining the protest, waving the national flag and singing traditional Inuit songs alongside demonstrators in light rain.

