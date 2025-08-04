Donald Trump’s Family Member Raises Health Alarm, Says ‘He’s In Decline, Confused’

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has voiced serious concerns about the president’s health, pointing to three troubling signs of decline.

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist and daughter of Donald Trump’s late brother Fred Trump Jr., recently took to her YouTube channel to critique what she described as her uncle’s “latest rambling, confused appearances.”

According to her, Donald Trump “looked bad,” and his recent public behavior and appearance raise red flags about his overall condition.

Donald Trump’s Mounting Health Concerns

Mary’s remarks come amid increasing scrutiny of Donald Trump’s health following a diagnosis last month of a chronic vein condition. The speculation intensified after he was seen in public with visibly swollen legs and ankles, along with a bruised hand.

“The president of the United States looks deeply unhealthy, which is something that should concern us,” Mary stated in her video.

Donald Trump Has Noticeable Changes in Appearance

One of the first indicators of decline, according to Mary, is the drastic change in her uncle’s appearance.

“I wonder why, because Donald, as you know, was an extraordinarily vain person, why he suddenly decided that he didn’t need to go out in public wearing makeup and having his hair done,” she questioned.

She clarified that her concern isn’t about the use of cosmetics itself but rather what the change might signify. “Again, I don’t care that he wears makeup or has his hair done. I care that he doesn’t look well,” Mary added.

Her comments followed recent images of Donald Trump in Scotland, where he appeared notably paler while golfing—an unusual sight for someone known for his distinct orange-toned complexion. Paradoxically, photos from the same trip showed traces of makeup on his hand and multiple band-aids on his fingers.

Donald Trump Is Confused During Public Events

Mary Trump pointed to another alarming sign, what she perceived as Donald’s increasing confusion during public appearances.

She cited an incident last Wednesday when Trump struggled to identify a GOP lawmaker present during a bill signing. Despite Representatives Derrick Van Orden and Mike Bost standing beside the podium, Trump appeared unaware of Van Orden’s presence.

“I’m thrilled to be joined by the bill sponsor, Congressman Derek Van Orton. Where is Derek?” Trump asked while scanning the room.

Only after Van Orden responded did Trump say, “Derek. Hello, Derek. I didn’t see you back there.”

Commenting on the moment, Mary said, “When Donald introduced Van Orden, not only did he not know who he was, but he had absolutely no idea that the very man had been standing behind him on stage the entire time.”

Mental Awareness of Donald Trump

Mary expanded her critique by questioning her uncle’s orientation to his surroundings.

“I’ve said this a lot recently. I sometimes wonder if Donald is oriented to time and place because most of the time, it doesn’t seem as if he is,” she said. “Just as much of the time it doesn’t seem like he is aware who is around him or who it is he’s actually talking to.”