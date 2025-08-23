LIVE TV
Trump Picks Sergio Gor As Ambassador To India – Why Did Elon Musk Once Call Him A 'Snake'?

Trump Picks Sergio Gor As Ambassador To India – Why Did Elon Musk Once Call Him A 'Snake'?

Elon Musk once launched a public attack on Sergio Gor, Trump’s aide and US ambassador nominee to India, citing legal and security concerns. The feud traces back to Musk’s White House exit and Gor’s alleged role in Musk’s fallout with Trump.

Elon Musk criticizes Sergio Gor over security clearance, Russia trip, and NASA nomination amid Trump administration feud. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 23, 2025 08:19:16 IST

Sergio Gor, who President Donald Trump recently nominated as the next US ambassador to India, was once targeted by Elon Musk. Reportedly, the clashes went on for months before Musk resigned from the Trump administration in May 2025.  

In mid-June, Musk took to X to label Sergio Gor, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and one of Trump’s closest aides, “a snake.”  

Why Elon Musk Targeted Sergio Gor

Weeks after his high-profile departure, Musk persisted in criticizing Gor, whom he believes contributed to his falling out with the former president.

Musk’s comments came after a New York Post report highlighted that, despite overseeing the vetting of thousands of executive branch employees, Gor himself had not been fully vetted.  

Musk intensified his attacks on X, claiming, “he deliberately lied about where he was born on Federal forms. That’s a serious crime.”  

He later added, “Gor is breaking the law.”  

Sergio Gor – Birthplace Controversy, Russian Trip

Musk’s accusations reference a series of reports shared by journalist Sushko, including a New York Post story questioning Gor’s birthplace, details of a fact-finding trip Gor took to Russia while working for Senator Rand Paul, an archive of Gor’s high-school email suggesting he was referred to as “Russian-Maltese,” and a now-retracted investigation by former Washington Post reporter-turned-independent journalist Brian Krebs.  

Central to Musk’s critique is the allegation that Gor failed to file his own SF-86 – a critical form required for permanent US security clearance – even though Gor is responsible for vetting thousands of executive branch employees.

The SF-86 covers citizenship, employment history, relatives, foreign contacts and travel, financial activities, and drug use.  

The White House has countered these claims, asserting that Gor completed the form, holds the necessary clearance, and remains a “trusted adviser to President Trump.”  

Elon Musk Vs Sergio Gor Over NASA Nomination  

Musk’s dispute with Gor is intertwined with a recent political episode involving NASA. Reports suggest Gor encouraged Trump to rescind the nomination of Jared Isaacman – Musk’s personal friend – to lead NASA just days before the Senate confirmation vote. Trump cited Isaacman’s “prior associations” and past donations to Democrats as the reason for withdrawing the nomination.  

Rumors indicate that Gor may have influenced the decision as a form of retribution against Musk, following their clashes during Cabinet meetings.  

Also Read: Who is Sergio Gor? Donald Trump Picks Close Political Aide As US Ambassador To India

donald trump elon musk Sergio Gor us news

