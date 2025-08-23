Trump Picks Sergio Gor As Ambassador To India – Why Did Elon Musk Once Call Him A ‘Snake’?

Sergio Gor, who President Donald Trump recently nominated as the next US ambassador to India, was once targeted by Elon Musk. Reportedly, the clashes went on for months before Musk resigned from the Trump administration in May 2025.

In mid-June, Musk took to X to label Sergio Gor, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and one of Trump’s closest aides, “a snake.”

Why Elon Musk Targeted Sergio Gor

Weeks after his high-profile departure, Musk persisted in criticizing Gor, whom he believes contributed to his falling out with the former president.

Musk’s comments came after a New York Post report highlighted that, despite overseeing the vetting of thousands of executive branch employees, Gor himself had not been fully vetted.

Musk intensified his attacks on X, claiming, “he deliberately lied about where he was born on Federal forms. That’s a serious crime.”

He later added, “Gor is breaking the law.”

He’s a snake — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2025

Sergio Gor – Birthplace Controversy, Russian Trip

Musk’s accusations reference a series of reports shared by journalist Sushko, including a New York Post story questioning Gor’s birthplace, details of a fact-finding trip Gor took to Russia while working for Senator Rand Paul, an archive of Gor’s high-school email suggesting he was referred to as “Russian-Maltese,” and a now-retracted investigation by former Washington Post reporter-turned-independent journalist Brian Krebs.

Central to Musk’s critique is the allegation that Gor failed to file his own SF-86 – a critical form required for permanent US security clearance – even though Gor is responsible for vetting thousands of executive branch employees.

The SF-86 covers citizenship, employment history, relatives, foreign contacts and travel, financial activities, and drug use.

The White House has countered these claims, asserting that Gor completed the form, holds the necessary clearance, and remains a “trusted adviser to President Trump.”

Elon Musk Vs Sergio Gor Over NASA Nomination

Musk’s dispute with Gor is intertwined with a recent political episode involving NASA. Reports suggest Gor encouraged Trump to rescind the nomination of Jared Isaacman – Musk’s personal friend – to lead NASA just days before the Senate confirmation vote. Trump cited Isaacman’s “prior associations” and past donations to Democrats as the reason for withdrawing the nomination.

Rumors indicate that Gor may have influenced the decision as a form of retribution against Musk, following their clashes during Cabinet meetings.

