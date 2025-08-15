LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Hedges on Security Guarantees, Says He Won’t ‘Negotiate for Ukraine’

Donald Trump Hedges on Security Guarantees, Says He Won’t ‘Negotiate for Ukraine’

President Trump said he is open to giving Ukraine security guarantees but insisted he won't negotiate for them. As he heads to Alaska to meet with Russian President Putin, the UK has signalled readiness to deploy troops if a ceasefire is reached. Meanwhile, Anchorage protesters showed strong support for Ukraine.

Trump said he is open to Ukraine security guarantees but won't negotiate for Kyiv, as protests and allied commitments shape the backdrop of the Alaska summit. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/file)
Trump said he is open to Ukraine security guarantees but won't negotiate for Kyiv, as protests and allied commitments shape the backdrop of the Alaska summit. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/file)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 15, 2025 19:12:00 IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he was open to the idea of offering security guarantees to Ukraine, while suggesting that it wouldn’t involve NATO membership, CNN reported. Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska’s Anchorage, Trump responded with a “Maybe” as he was pressed by reporters on security guarantees. “Not in the form of NATO. There are certain things that aren’t going to happen,” the US President told the media while emphasising that he wouldn’t be acting as a negotiator for Kyiv in Alaska.

“I am not here to negotiate for Ukraine,” he reportedly said, while underlining that his main goal was to bring Putin to the negotiating table.

UK Says It’s Ready to Put Troops in Ukraine After Ceasefire

Meanwhile, British Defense Minister John Healey told the BBC that the UK is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine in case a ceasefire is agreed upon between Moscow and Kyiv to end the long-drawn war.

“We are ready to put UK boots on the ground in Ukraine in part to reassure Ukrainians,” Healey reportedly said, while adding, “But also in part to secure the safe skies, safe seas and to build the strength of the Ukrainian forces… the best deterrence against Russia… is the strength of Ukraine to stand for itself.”

The UK minister further told the British broadcaster that he hoped the Alaska summit could be “the first step towards serious negotiations” as he urged the Russian leader to prove his sincerity.

“Today is a day when really all eyes are on Putin. Is he serious about what he says?” Healey asked.

Protesters in Alaska Stand with Ukraine

As Trump’s flight departed Joint Base Andrews and made its way to Anchorage, residents in Alaska lined the streets with Ukrainian flags in a show of solidarity with Kyiv, as reported by CNN.

Protesters reportedly questioned Trump’s ability to broker peace and demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy be involved in the discussions with Putin.

“Alaska stands with Ukraine,” several signs held up by demonstrators read, per CNN.

Trump is set to hold a bilateral program at 3 pm ET in Anchorage and expected to leave for Washington by 9:45 pm ET, according to the White House.

