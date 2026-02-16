LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Praises 'Board Of Peace' As Member States Pledge $5 Billion For Gaza Relief

Donald Trump Praises ‘Board Of Peace’ As Member States Pledge $5 Billion For Gaza Relief

US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised his newly formed global initiative, the “Board of Peace,” calling it a major step toward resolving the Gaza conflict. He announced that member nations have pledged more than $5 billion for humanitarian relief and reconstruction in Gaza.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 16, 2026 02:24:52 IST

Donald Trump Praises ‘Board Of Peace’ As Member States Pledge $5 Billion For Gaza Relief

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised his newly formed global initiative, the “Board of Peace,” calling it a major step toward resolving the Gaza conflict. Describing himself as chairman of the body, Trump said the organisation holds “unlimited potential” to reshape peace efforts in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the board had accelerated humanitarian assistance to Gaza and helped secure the release of hostages, both living and deceased. He further stated that his broader peace vision had received backing from the United Nations Security Council.

$5 Billion Aid Commitment, Stabilisation Force Proposed

Trump announced that member nations have pledged more than $5 billion for humanitarian relief and reconstruction in Gaza. He is expected to formally confirm the funding commitment at an event scheduled for February 19 at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C.

According to the President, thousands of personnel have volunteered for a proposed International Stabilization Force aimed at maintaining law and order in Gaza. The initiative also outlines the creation of a transitional Palestinian governance committee that would oversee the territory’s administration during a post-conflict phase.

Trump’s 20-point framework, first introduced in September and later linked to a UN Security Council resolution passed in November 2025, assigns the Board of Peace responsibility for funding and supervising Gaza’s redevelopment.

Global Reactions And Questions Over Implementation

More than 20 countries have reportedly joined the initiative, with Trump serving as its chairman. While he has described the board as one of the most consequential international bodies ever created, the proposal has faced scrutiny from parts of the international community.

Some Western allies have reportedly refrained from joining, expressing reservations about its governance structure and long-term feasibility. Critics also point out that Hamas has historically rejected full disarmament, a key condition outlined in Trump’s plan, calling it a red line in negotiations.

Despite mixed reactions, Trump has positioned the Board of Peace as a cornerstone of his foreign policy agenda, aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire and rebuilding Gaza under international oversight.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 2:24 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
