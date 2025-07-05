Iran-US Standoff: Donald Trump Says Tehran Still Wants To Build Nuclear Weapons

The US President Donald Trump believes that Iran could start its nuclear activities again. Citing Tehran’s refusal to allow inspections of its nuclear sites or put a halt to nuclear enrichment, Trump said the issue could become a “problem”.

“I would think they’d have to start at a different location. And if they did start, it would be a problem,” Donald Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump expressed hope that the American bombing on Iran’s nuclear sites has hampered Tehran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon, and the action “set back permanently” its nuclear program.

Will Iran Continue to Make Nuclear Weapons?

However, the American president also believes that Iran still harbors the ambition of developing a nuclear weapon and this could propel it to start the program elsewhere.

Earlier, Iran said it will not allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the nuclear facilities since its conflict with the US and Iran began.

However, the Director General of IAEA, Rafael Grossi has noted that keeping an eye on Iran’s nuclear program is among the top priorities of the organization.

In response, Iran acknowledged its mistrust of the IAEA as it had given assent to a resolution that accused Tehran of not following its nuclear obligations. The next day, Israel began its strikes across various sites in Iran.

The Fallout Between Iran and IAEA

Later, Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian President, said Iran will cut all ties with the IAEA and a government official noted that the step was taken to ensure “full respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Local media reports claimed that the ties with the IAEA will remain suspended till there is a guarantee that the nuclear facilities in Iran and its nuclear scientists will be safe.

Earlier on June 22, 2025, the US forces carried out coordinated attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran. These three were the Fordow Uranium Enrichment Plant, Natanz Nuclear Facility, and the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center.

Reportedly, 30,000-pound bombs were used to hit the facilities under the codename Operation Midnight Hammer.

However, the extent to which the Iranian facilities were destroyed remains completely unknown.

