Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Home > World > Iran-US Standoff: Donald Trump Says Tehran Still Wants To Build Nuclear Weapons

Iran-US Standoff: Donald Trump Says Tehran Still Wants To Build Nuclear Weapons

Donald Trump, the US President, has said Iran might restart its nuclear facilities at a different place in a bid to make atomic weapons. On June 22, American forces bombed the original nuclear facility of Iran in the hope that it will destroy the site completely. However, no one knows how successful the American strikes were.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 21:58:35 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The US President Donald Trump believes that Iran could start its nuclear activities again. Citing Tehran’s refusal to allow inspections of its nuclear sites or put a halt to nuclear enrichment, Trump said the issue could become a “problem”.

“I would think they’d have to start at a different location. And if they did start, it would be a problem,” Donald Trump was quoted as saying. 

Trump expressed hope that the American bombing on Iran’s nuclear sites has hampered Tehran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon, and the action “set back permanently” its nuclear program.

Will Iran Continue to Make Nuclear Weapons?

However, the American president also believes that Iran still harbors the ambition of developing a nuclear weapon and this could propel it to start the program elsewhere.

Earlier, Iran said it will not allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the nuclear facilities since its conflict with the US and Iran began. 

However, the Director General of IAEA, Rafael Grossi has noted that keeping an eye on Iran’s nuclear program is among the top priorities of the organization.

In response, Iran acknowledged its mistrust of the IAEA as it had given assent to a resolution that accused Tehran of not following its nuclear obligations. The next day, Israel began its strikes across various sites in Iran.

The Fallout Between Iran and IAEA

Later, Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian President, said Iran will cut all ties with the IAEA and a government official noted that the step was taken to ensure “full respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Local media reports claimed that the ties with the IAEA will remain suspended till there is a guarantee that the nuclear facilities in Iran and its nuclear scientists will be safe.

Earlier on June 22, 2025, the US forces carried out coordinated attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran. These three were the Fordow Uranium Enrichment Plant, Natanz Nuclear Facility, and the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center. 

Reportedly, 30,000-pound bombs were used to hit the facilities under the codename Operation Midnight Hammer.

However, the extent to which the Iranian facilities were destroyed remains completely unknown. 

Also Read: Donald Trump Says Iran Refuses Nuclear Inspections, Won’t Stop Uranium Enrichment

Tags: donald trumphome_hero_pos_1iaeairanNuclear
Advertisement

More News

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” Smashes Global Box Office As Scarlett Johansson Makes Thunderous Debut In India
Must Watch For This Weekend On OTT: The Hunt, Good Wife And Many More
Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Centuries Run Leaves Suryakumar Yadav Speechless – ‘Arey Bhai…!’
Iran-US Standoff: Donald Trump Says Tehran Still Wants To Build Nuclear Weapons
Shubman Gill Joins Brian Lara After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record In Birmingham Test
Japan’s Famous Matcha Tea Output Takes A Dip Amidst Record Breaking Heat
India vs England, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Unleashes Fury, Shatters Ben Stokes’ Six-Hitting Record
“Literacy Increased, But Civic Sense Declined”: This 1980s Viral Photo Leaves Natives Nostalgic, Fosters Debate On Urban Planning
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill’s Masterstroke! Century After Double Ton Puts India In Dominating Position
Mumbai Trekkers Embrace Lush Trails This Weekend As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rainfall

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?