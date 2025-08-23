Why Trump Chose Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India Despite His Lack Of Experience

US President Donald Trump has nominated his close aide Sergio Gor as the next ambassador to India, even as relations between Washington and New Delhi remain strained over Trump’s threat to impose a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods.

In a social media post on Friday, Trump praised Gor, 38, who currently serves as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, describing him as “a great friend, who has been at my side for many years.”

“I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India,” Trump said. He also confirmed that Gor would take on the additional role of special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

What Top US Leaders Said About The Nomination of Sergio Gor

Senior officials in the Trump administration were quick to welcome the appointment.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio endorsed Gor on X, writing that he would be an “excellent representative of America in one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world.”

I am excited about the Presidents decisions to nominate @SergioGor to be our next Ambassador to India. He will be an excellent representative of America in one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 22, 2025

Vice President JD Vance also voiced support, saying Gor “will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India.”

Sergio is a great guy and will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India. So much of our success over the last few months was due to Sergio’s hard work. I’m grateful to POTUS for giving him this new role. pic.twitter.com/95wjtblCy4 — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 22, 2025

Elbridge Colby, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy, called the appointment timely and significant.

“It will be superb to have President Trump’s wise and trusted counselor Sergio Gor as our ambassador to India. The U.S.-India relationship is tremendously important, and it will be critical to have someone so able and insightful in this key role.”

Gor will succeed Eric Garcetti, who served as ambassador from May 2023 until January 2025. Trump’s announcement comes later than his nominations for other major diplomatic postings.

Why Donald Trump Chose Sergio Gor

Reports suggest Gor’s selection is less about his India expertise and more about his proximity to Trump. According to Bloomberg, Gor has limited experience with India, but such appointments are often given to political allies, fundraisers, and loyalists.

Former President Joe Biden’s envoy to New Delhi, Eric Garcetti, was a close campaign ally, serving as national co-chair of Biden’s 2020 presidential bid.

Politico citing a source familiar with the matter, reported that Gor’s nomination is intended to send a strong signal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“The president is sending a powerful signal to the Modi government by sending an envoy that is very personally close to him,” the person said, noting ongoing strains over tariffs and US penalties on India’s oil trade with Russia.

The report added, “Sergio is a clear signal that the negotiations need to be serious and that all messages come from the president.”

Steve Bannon Welcomes Move

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon also endorsed Gor’s appointment, emphasizing his close access to Trump.

“I believe Sergio is the only person outside of [chief of staff] Susie [Wiles] and a handful of others who actually has walk-in privileges to the president at any time, day or night,” Bannon said.

Bannon argued that the pick would reassure New Delhi.

“If I’m Prime Minister Narendra] Modi in India – and I say this as somebody that’s so pro that relationship – I couldn’t think of a better pick.”

Also Read: Trump Picks Sergio Gor As Ambassador To India – Why Did Elon Musk Once Call Him A ‘Snake’?