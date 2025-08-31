‘Straighten It Out, FAST’: Donald Trump Targets Chicago Leadership Over Troops and Crime Surge

US President Donald Trump on Saturday took aim at Chicago’s leadership following a violent weekend, writing in a post on Truth Social, “Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn’t need help in preventing CRIME. He is CRAZY!!! He better straighten it out, FAST, or we’re coming! MAGA. President DJT.”

Trump also earlier called Governor Pritzker “incompetent” for not reaching out for help.

City Leaders Fight Back

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responded by signing an executive order, per which city police are barred from assisting any National Guard troops or federal agents in patrols, arrests, or immigration enforcement. He insisted that Chicago must remain under local law and identity — officers must wear uniforms, use body cams, and avoid masks.

Johnson said that an unsanctioned federal force would “undermine democratic norms, violate the City’s sovereignty, threaten civil liberties, and risk escalating violence rather than securing the peace,” news agency Reuters reported.

Pritzker: No Mandate, No Marching In

Governor JB Pritzker backed Johnson’s stance, noting that federal troops cannot be lawfully deployed without state permission.

The Crime Numbers Tell a Different Story

Chicago’s data cited by the news agency shows meaningful declines in violence: homicides are down more than 30%, shootings are down by over one-third, and overall violent crime has dropped by more than 20%. Notably, Trump has continued to question if things are truly under control despite these improvements.

Stakes: Clash Over Local Control vs Federal Muscle

What started as a public critique appears to have evolved into a tipping point over federal power and urban policing, analysts say. Trump points to Washington DC’s deployment as a successful federal intervention, but faced pushback when tried elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Chicago officials are warning of heavy consequences: local governance, civil liberties, and years of progress could be at risk if troops arrive uninvited.