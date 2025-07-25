Home > World > What Donald Trump Said About Hulk Hogan: ‘A Great Friend, MAGA All The Way…’

US President Donald Trump paid tribute to wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, calling him a "great friend" and praising his strength, intelligence, and cultural impact. Hogan, who publicly endorsed Trump last year and electrified the crowd at the Republican National Convention, died Thursday at age 71 in Florida. Tributes poured in from fans and the wrestling community, mourning the loss of a global pop culture legend.

US President Trump honors wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, praising his strength, heart, and huge cultural impact after his passing. Photo/X.
US President Trump honors wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, praising his strength, heart, and huge cultural impact after his passing. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 25, 2025 02:05:52 IST

US President Donald Trump on Thursday paid tribute to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, calling him a “great friend” and praising his strength, intelligence, and cultural influence.

Donald Trump Says Hulk Hogan Was MAGA All The Way

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Trump’s tribute came shortly after news broke of Hogan’s passing. Professional wrestling icon and pop culture legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 in Florida, The Hill reported on Thursday. Hogan, born Terry Bollea, passed away on Thursday, with TMZ being the first to report his death.

Also Read: Hulk Hogan Once Revealed How Muhammad Ali’s Daughter Laila Saved Him From Suicide

When Hulk Hogan Endorsed Donald Trump

The Hill noted that Hogan made headlines last year with a surprise appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he publicly endorsed President Donald Trump’s White House bid. His dramatic onstage moment included ripping off his shirt and energizing the crowd. “When [Trump’s] back in the White House, America’s gonna start winning again,” Hogan exclaimed during his appearance.

Tributes also came in from the professional wrestling community. The WWE paid tribute to the Hall of Famer in a post on social media. “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” it said. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,” The Hill cited.

Hulk Hogan Beyond Poltics

Hogan’s influence extended beyond wrestling. His signature platinum-blond mustache, vibrant bandanas, and iconic “Hulkamania” shirts made him a global wrestling sensation throughout the 1980s, as The Hill highlighted in its report.

In later years, Hogan indicated a continued connection with Trump and suggested he might take on a role in a future administration. Recalling a past conversation with Trump, Hogan said during a Fox News interview, “My president said, ‘You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness.'”

Representatives for Hogan have not yet responded to a request for comment, The Hill added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: When Hulk Hogan Called Trump ‘Toughest of Them All’ And Ripped His Shirt | WATCH

