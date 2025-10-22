Indian Ambassador To US Corrects Donald Trump In Style For Mispronouncing His Name At Oval Office Diwali, Video Goes viral

Donald Trump on Wednesday was corrected by India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra after US President struggled to pronounce Kwatra’s name. Trump was hosting Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office, attended by several Indian dignitaries, including Kwatra.

During the ceremony, President Trump acknowledged each guest by name. However, when introducing the Indian envoy, he appeared to struggle with the pronunciation.

“I’m honoured to be joined by the Indian ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatruu,” Trump said, as captured in a video from the event.

Ambassador Kwatra, who was standing beside the President, gently corrected him. Trump then moved on to mention Sergio Gor, the newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, remarking humorously, “This is a nice, easy name,” prompting laughter from those present.

President Trump also participated in the traditional lighting of the diya to mark Diwali. Calling the lamp “a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness,” he emphasized the festival’s universal message.

“It’s knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed. The glow of the Diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom, to work with diligence, and to always give thanks for our many blessings,” Trump said.

Donald Trump, Prime Minister Modi Speak On Diwali

Trump also spoke fondly of his “great friend,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the close relationship between the two leaders. The warmth was reciprocated by PM Modi, who later expressed his gratitude on X.

“Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,” Modi posted.

This year, Diwali was celebrated across India on either October 20 or 21, as the Amavasya Tithi – the lunar phase that determines the festival date — spanned two days, leading to differing celebrations in various regions.

