Donald Trump’s Biggest Promises: From Sugar Coke To Ending Russia-Ukraine War, Where They Stand Now

US President Donald Trump has made many promises during his previous and current tenure. Some of his ideas sound impossible at first, but once he repeats them often enough, they start to seem normal. Here’s a look at some of his recent pledges and where they stand now.

According to ABC News, one of Trump’s moves has been to push for renaming the Department of Defense back to the old “War Department.” He even signed an executive order for it, but Congress will have to approve the change before it becomes official.

Trump has also talked about renaming Washington’s Kennedy Center after himself. A proposal exists in Congress to do so, but a law from 1964 blocks new memorials inside the center, making the plan unlikely.

He once promised to end daylight saving time. At first, he opposed it, then supported it, but no progress has been made in Congress. The idea has quietly faded away.

The president also surprised many by announcing that Coca-Cola would use real cane sugar in its drinks. The company later clarified that it would release a new product with cane sugar, but not change all Coke in the US. Trump still called it “a very good move.”

Another big promise was that tariffs on imports could replace income taxes. Instead, his tax reform delivered major cuts for the wealthy but did not end federal income taxes. He also claimed taxes on Social Security benefits had been removed, but that was incorrect.

According to ABC News report, Trump once even showed off a gold “citizenship card” and said it would be available in two weeks. Months later, no such program has appeared. Similarly, his pledge to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) free of cost ended with an executive order to merely study the issue.

And despite promising to end Russia’s war in Ukraine “in 24 hours,” Trump has not been able to make progress.

