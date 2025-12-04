LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump's Crackdown On H-1B Visa: New 'Censorship' Vetting Rules Announced After $100,000 Fee Hike, Major Shock For Indian, Chinese Tech Workers

The Donald Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on H-1B visas, introducing stricter vetting rules amid pressure from right-wing groups. An internal US State Department memo outlines new grounds for rejection.

Trump administration tightens H-1B vetting, targeting applicants linked to “censorship” roles amid fee hikes and rising scrutiny. Photo: X.
Trump administration tightens H-1B vetting, targeting applicants linked to “censorship” roles amid fee hikes and rising scrutiny. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 4, 2025 08:47:44 IST

The Donald Trump administration is continuing its crackdown on H-1B after backlash from several right-wing groups, including MAGA. The administration has now introduced stricter vetting measures for H-1B visa applicants, according to an internal US State Department memo that outlines new grounds for rejection. The move follows a steep increase in H-1B application fees, raised to $100,000 in September, for visas widely used by US technology companies to recruit highly skilled foreign workers, particularly from India and China. Many of the industry’s top leaders had backed Trump in last year’s presidential election.

What the New H-1B Visa Rejection Rules Say

A Reuters report reveals that the internal memo directs US consular officers to flag applicants involved in what the administration defines as “censorship” of free speech. The cable, sent to all US diplomatic missions on December 2, instructs officers to examine resumes and LinkedIn profiles of H-1B applicants and accompanying family members to determine whether they have previously worked in fields connected to activities such as misinformation, disinformation, content moderation, fact-checking, compliance, or online safety.

Also Read: Vladimir Putin India Visit: Inside Russian President’s Aurus Senat And What Makes This Armoured Limousine Special

“If you uncover evidence an applicant was responsible for, or complicit in, censorship or attempted censorship of protected expression in the United States, you should pursue a finding that the applicant is ineligible,” the cable states, citing a specific article of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.

The State Department has not yet commented on the memo.

Heightened Scrutiny of H-1B Applicants, Focus on Tech Sector Roles

While the policy applies to all visa categories, the memo calls for heightened scrutiny of H-1B applicants, noting their significant presence in the technology sector. It highlights that many H-1B workers are employed by social media platforms or financial services firms “involved in the suppression of protected expression.”

“You must thoroughly explore their employment histories to ensure no participation in such activities,” the memo further instructs.

The expanded vetting measures cover both first-time applicants and repeat applicants.

Also Read: Trump, Putin, Modi, Xi, Zelenskyy: Global Leaders Who Ruled The Headlines In 2025

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 8:47 AM IST
QUICK LINKS