Donald Trump’s Fury: Top US Military General Dismissed After Contradictory Iran Reports

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has removed a general after his agency reported that the June U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites caused only limited damage, angering President Donald Trump, according to news reports.

The Pentagon announced the firings on Friday. U.S. officials told Reuters and the Associated Press that two other senior military commanders were also removed. These actions are part of a broader pattern under the Trump administration of removing officials from the Department of Defense.

Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency Removed

Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, who had led the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) since early 2024, was fired, though the exact reason was not immediately clear. Trump had criticized the DIA’s initial report, which said the U.S. strikes had limited impact, contradicting his claims that the nuclear sites were completely destroyed.

A senior defense official confirmed that Kruse “will no longer serve as DIA director,” but did not explain why he was dismissed. Before becoming DIA director, Kruse served as a military adviser to the director of national intelligence and held posts including director of intelligence for the coalition fighting ISIS.

Along with Kruse, Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore, chief of the Navy Reserve, and Rear Admiral Milton Sands, a Navy SEAL officer in charge of Naval Special Warfare Command, were also fired, according to officials speaking to AP and Reuters. None of the three officers knew the reasons for their dismissal.

Many Important Military Leaders Dismissed by Trump Administration

Senator Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, criticized the move, saying it shows the Trump administration is treating intelligence work as a loyalty test rather than a national security safeguard.

Since starting his second term in January, Trump has removed several top military leaders. This includes the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles “CQ” Brown, who was fired without explanation in February. These actions highlight a continuing trend of top officials leaving the Pentagon amid tensions between Trump and the U.S. military leadership.

