Drone Attack Targets Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani’s Residence: Baghdad Orders Investigation—Is The President Alive?

President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani’s residence has been targeted in an attack in Iraq’s Duhok province amid the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region, as per the statement released by the office of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani.

In an official statement released on Saturday, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office said that Al-Sudani held a phone conversation with Barzani to discuss the incident, along with broader national and regional developments and ongoing security concerns as the conflict in West Asia continues.

The statement further noted that the Prime Minister has ordered the formation of a joint security and technical team comprising relevant agencies from both the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government. The team has been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, identifying those responsible, and ensuring appropriate legal action is taken.

“During the call, Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed his condemnation and rejection of the blatant attack that targeted Mr. Barzani’s residence in Duhok Province. He commended his national positions and his commitment to strengthening unity among all Iraqis. The Prime Minister directed the formation of a joint security and technical team, comprising the relevant security agencies of the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, to investigate all aspects of the incident, identify the perpetrators, and take the necessary legal measures against them,” the statement read.

Reaffirming Baghdad’s position, Al-Sudani stressed the government’s commitment to preventing any unlawful actors -whether domestic, regional, or international – from destabilising Iraq or dragging the country into wider regional conflicts.

He also underscored continued coordinated efforts to safeguard Iraq’s sovereignty, security, and stability, highlighting what he described as a comprehensive national responsibility to maintain peace across the country.

This development comes as diplomatic engagements between United States and Iran continue amid the conflict in middle east, following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran on February 28, which led to the death of 86-year-old Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, after which Tehran, in retaliation, targeted Israel and US base in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.