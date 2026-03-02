Dubai Bounces Back As Tourists Resume Visits But Flight Concerns Linger Amid Amid US- Israel Attack On Iran

Life in Dubai returned to a sense of normalcy on Monday morning after the recent Iranian strike, with tourists flocking to major landmarks, residents out for jogs and walks, and visitors capturing photos across the city. The renewed bustle came just a day after heightened security concerns had briefly slowed activity.

On Sunday, authorities across the UAE introduced precautionary measures in response to escalating tensions in the West Asia region. These included temporary closures of key attractions, guidance on remote working, and operational adjustments in prominent business districts. Officials also urged residents, workers, and tourists to rely solely on verified official sources for updates, according to Gulf News.

Scenes around the Burj Khalifa reflected the city’s recovery, with families strolling through public spaces, visitors taking photographs, and fitness enthusiasts resuming their morning routines. Tourist hotspots that had appeared largely deserted a day earlier witnessed a steady flow of visitors from early morning, signalling a gradual restoration of public confidence.

Several Indian tourists currently in Dubai shared that although reports of a projectile or drone incident and government-issued mobile alerts had initially caused moments of anxiety, the situation now appears stable and reassuring.

Saraswati Akki, who has been in Dubai for the past four to five days, said she initially heard a loud sound near the Burj Khalifa area while visiting Global Village.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “People were saying that the night before last, near the Burj Khalifa, something fell, but we only heard the sound. Later, when we returned to the hotel, we came to know that something had fallen here and there. During the night, the government sent alarms to our phones twice for awareness. We woke up twice and were very scared. We didn’t sleep that night.”

She added that most establishments were shut the following day. “Everything was closed yesterday, so we stayed at the hotel the whole day. But today, things are open, and we have come to the Burj Khalifa. It feels completely normal now. There is nothing like panic. Tourists are going everywhere,” she said.

Rajendran, a visitor from Bengaluru, said one day of their itinerary was paused as a precaution. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We had to stay back at the hotel because we were informed that things were still not fully normal. But today they said we can proceed. We went around the shopping areas yesterday and found traffic moving normally. We didn’t feel any commotion.”

He also praised the local administration’s handling of the situation, saying authorities appeared proactive and supportive toward visitors amid the temporary disruption. However, he noted that while city life seems to be stabilising, some uncertainty remains regarding onward travel plans, particularly flights.

Another tourist, Seena Rajendran, who previously worked with the Indian Space Research Organisation. Speaking to ANI, she said, “There was a bit of commotion yesterday and some instructions not to go outside. But when we stepped out briefly, everything was open, and people were behaving normally. Today we visited the Burj Khalifa and will head to Abu Dhabi. Everything is fine here,” she said.

While Dubai’s tourist attractions and markets are functioning again, some visitors said they remain cautiously watchful about flight schedules and broader regional developments.

For now, however, the mood on the ground reflects resilience with tourists back at landmarks, cameras clicking under the shadow of the Burj Khalifa, and the city steadily reclaiming its usual rhythm.

(With ANI Inputs)

