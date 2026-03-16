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Home > World > Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack — Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026

Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack — Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026

Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone: Within the past few weeks, new cases of drones in and around the Dubai International Airport and other Gulf areas have triggered intermittent airport shutdowns, flight cancellations, and increased security restrictions.

Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack — Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026 (Photo: X)
Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack — Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026 (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 16, 2026 08:25:30 IST

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Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack — Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026

Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone: The authorities of Dubai temporarily halted the flight operations at the Dubai international airport (DXB) as a precautionary measure due to increased security issues in the region. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority made the decision to secure the safety of passengers, airport workers, and the crews of airline companies. Officials indicated that the shutdown was only temporary and done as emergency measures that were switched on to investigate the situation and ensure a safe running of operations in one of the busiest international aviation centers in the world. 

Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack 

Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone: It was advised that the travelers should communicate to their respective airlines and keep on close observation of official updates on their flight schedules. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are responding to a fire caused by a drone related incident near DXB airport, officials said on Monday. According to the Dubai Media Office, the incident occurred in the vicinity of the airport and involved a fuel tank that was struck during the attack. Emergency teams were immediately deployed to control the blaze.

Dubai International Airport: Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026

Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone: Passengers were also advised by the authorities not to go to the airport until their airlines had confirmed their flights since schedules were changing quickly in the precautionary shutdown. Some of the airlines had issued warnings, saying that there could be delays, cancellations or rescheduled departures as the airport and the aviation authorities reviewed conditions and carried out safety inspections. 

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The temporary suspension also indicates bigger aviation shocks in parts of the Middle East due to increased levels of geopolitical tension and security drones and missile incidents in the area. Within the past few weeks, new cases of drones in and around the Dubai and other Gulf areas have triggered intermittent airport shutdowns, flight cancellations, and increased security restrictions. The authorities have noted these measures are implemented in order to safeguard the travelers, and ensure safe aviation operations as the situation is observed and managed by co ordinated emergency response measures. 

Passengers are advised to regularly check the official websites and social media accounts of their respective airlines for the latest flight status updates and travel advisories.

 Also Read: Dubai International Airport Under Drone Attack By Iran: Massive Fire Erupts, Flights Halted As UAE Activates Emergency Response | Watch Video

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 8:25 AM IST
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Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack — Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026

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Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack — Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026
Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack — Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026
Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack — Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026
Dubai International Airport Hit By Iranian Drone Attack — Check The Updated List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Today, March 16, 2026

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