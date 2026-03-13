LIVE TV
Who Is The Woman Behind The 'VIP Flight' To Dubai Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Social Media Reacts After Clip Goes Viral — Watch

The Woman has written the video with a funny comment that it is a VIP flight, it was more of a playful commentary as the commercial journey was more of a private jet experience To Dubai.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 13, 2026 08:53:09 IST

Flights to various destinations in the world in the recent weeks have been characterized by a lot of unpredictability as tensions related to the ongoing US-Iran-Israel conflict keeps on influencing the routes and demand of passengers. The airlines have been reworking their flight timetable, avoiding specific airspace, and having bookings go up and down as travellers rethink their plans in an uncertain manner. Although most of the passengers have had to wait, cancel or make a rerouted stop due to the geopolitical situation, one passenger going to Dubai has had a totally opposite experience of having a whole commercial flight to herself. What would have been a normal travelling experience suddenly became a unique and rare travelling experience that made its way to the international news in a few minutes.

Instagram user Marina Gilla was on her way to Dubai but was flying with Riga to Dubai when she noticed that she was the only person on board. She also posted a brief clip on Instagram, which she took of the surreal scene in the plane. The camera is slowly moving through the cabin, and one can see rows of empty seats and no other passengers in the cabin. There was an unusual calm and quiet to the aircraft, instead of the normal swarm of travellers, sinking into their seats. The clip had an on screen text that humorously informed that she is the only passenger that had been on a plane to Dubai on March 8, 2026. She has written the video with a funny comment that it is a VIP flight, it was more of a playful commentary as the commercial journey was more of a private jet experience.



Social Media Reaction Over ‘VIP Flight’ To Dubai Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War

The odd scenario did not take long to elicit responses online with a number of social media users making jokes about the benefits of having an entire aircraft to oneself. The commenters envisioned selecting any seat, extending to multiple rows, recording a complete cabin tour or having unlimited snacks without having to share. Although the situation might appear incredible, the aviation professionals observe that such eventualities are sometimes possible. Flights that have very few passengers are sometimes due to operational requirements of an airline like aircraft positioning or the need to keep schedules or meet last minute cancellations. As the consulting trends of travelling across the globe are changing in line with the new geopolitical environment, such weird travel experiences may occur occasionally, but hardly ever in such a dramatic format. 

ALSO READ: Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 8:53 AM IST
