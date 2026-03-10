LIVE TV
Home > World > Missile Scare In UAE: Residents Receive Sudden Threat Alert, Dubai Air Defences Respond

Military officers said that fighter jets were also used to monitor and intercept the drones and loitering munitions trying to fly into Iranian airspace.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 10, 2026 10:49:17 IST

The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates has assured that it is actively interacting with incoming missile and drone attacks that are coming out of Iran. According to an official statement, government officials launched defensive operations after numerous aerial threats were detected flying into the airspace of the country. The ministry promised residents that the security forces were doing everything they could to intercept and counter the projectiles. This is being developed amidst the increased tension in the wider Middle East region with some countries stepping up their security preparedness as the war between Iran, Israel and the United States keeps rising.

The ministry attributed the loud sounds that were reported in several regions in the UAE to the interception of the air defence mechanisms in the country. Military officers said that fighter jets were also used to monitor and intercept the drones and loitering munitions trying to fly into Iranian airspace. The ministry highlighted that the defence response was in line with set procedures that were aimed at ensuring national security and protection of civilians. Authorities further added that defence forces are at high alert and it is scanning the situation as the situation unfolds.

The authorities further encouraged people to be calm and trust only the information that was published by the official government sources. Some residents had been sent out emergency alerts earlier about the possible danger of a missile attack, which caused some concerns in a number of areas. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Defence re emphasized that the military infrastructures of the country are fully functional, and they can effectively manage such attacks. Security organs still manage to organize their actions to protect the population and prevent any new aerial activity in the area. The governments have also urged people not to share rumors that are not proven and to heed official developments as the situation unfolds.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 10:49 AM IST
