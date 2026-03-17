Dubai Rocked By Explosions After Missile Alert, Panic Grips City As UAE Air Defence Kicks In, Blasts In Qatar Too

Three explosions were heard across Dubai early Tuesday, shortly after residents received an emergency alert warning of a potential missile threat, according to an AFP report citing its correspondent in the city. The mobile phone notification urged people to “immediately seek a safe place,” triggering panic across parts of the city.

Authorities later confirmed that the blasts coincided with ongoing air defence activity in response to the threat.

UAE Air Defences Activated

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said air defence systems were actively responding to a missile threat. Residents had earlier received alerts describing a “potential missile threat” and were instructed to take shelter in nearby safe locations.

The explosions are believed to be linked to these defensive operations, as the country continues to remain on high alert amid escalating Iranian attacks.

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة. UAE air defences are… pic.twitter.com/ARFZrh9LjG — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 17, 2026

Explosions in Doha

Around the same time, several explosions were also reported in Doha, the capital of Qatar, according to Reuters.

Authorities in Qatar issued public safety alerts advising residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement. People were specifically asked to stay away from windows, glass facades and open areas until the situation stabilised, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The alerts followed reports of loud “booms” heard across the city, raising concerns among residents.

Iran Continues To Attack Gulf Countries

The developments come as UAE air defences continue to respond to both missile and drone threats in the region.

Iranian drones also continued to hit the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone leading to massive fire. The oil facility is reportedly closed. No causalities have been reported, according to the Dubai Media Office.

The situation has intensified as Iranian drones and missiles have struck energy facilities across the Persian Gulf. The attacks are unfolding as the United States and Israeli offensive against Iran enters its third week, further heightening instability across the region.

Also Read: Loud Explosions in Dubai: UAE Air Defence Intercepts Iranian Drones, Fujairah Oil Port Hit Again, DXB Airport Fire Caught On Camera