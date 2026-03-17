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Home > World > Loud Explosions in Dubai: UAE Air Defence Intercepts Iranian Drones, Fujairah Oil Port Hit Again, DXB Airport Fire Caught On Camera

Loud Explosions in Dubai: UAE Air Defence Intercepts Iranian Drones, Fujairah Oil Port Hit Again, DXB Airport Fire Caught On Camera

Dubai news updates: Loud explosions rocked the UAE as air defence systems intercepted incoming drones and missiles, officials confirmed. Authorities clarified the blasts were part of active defence operations, not direct strikes on the city.

Dubai explosions linked to air defence interceptions as Iranian drones hit UAE sites, fires erupt, airspace reopened safely. Photo: Gemini.
Dubai explosions linked to air defence interceptions as Iranian drones hit UAE sites, fires erupt, airspace reopened safely. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 17, 2026 08:12:17 IST

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Loud Explosions in Dubai: UAE Air Defence Intercepts Iranian Drones, Fujairah Oil Port Hit Again, DXB Airport Fire Caught On Camera

Dubai news updates: Loud explosions were heard across Dubai once again, with authorities clarifying that the sounds were a result of “successful interceptions” by the country’s air defence systems. In an early Tuesday statement, the UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems were actively engaging Iranian drones and missiles within national airspace. Officials reassured residents that the blasts heard were linked to ongoing defence operations and not direct strikes.

UAE Opens Airspace As Iran Continues To Attack With Drones, Missiles

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has opened the airspace after temporarily closing it earlier.

Earlier, GCAA said the decision to close the airspace was taken in response to the situation following a “comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks,” in coordination with national and international agencies.

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Fujairah Oil Industry Attacked With Drones Again, Massive Fire Erupts

A drone strike triggered a fire in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the United Arab Emirates, the emirate’s media office said on Tuesday, citing officials. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

In a statement, the media office added that civil defence teams had been deployed and were actively working to contain the blaze.

Iranian Drone Strike Targets Shah Gas Field Near Abu Dhabi

One of the latest reported drone strikes targeted the Shah oil and gas field near Abu Dhabi. According to the Dubai Media Office, operations at the high-sulfur gas facility were suspended amid rapidly changing regional security conditions.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident at the facility, which is located approximately 180 km southwest of the capital and is considered one of the world’s largest natural gas fields.

Fire at Dubai International Airport After Drone Strike

On Monday, a major fire broke out near Dubai International Airport following a drone strike. The Dubai Media Office, in a statement posted on X, said, “Civil Defense teams have confirmed that the fire in a fuel tank in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport has been extinguished. Cooling operations are now underway.”

Visuals of the blaze circulated widely, showing flames engulfing the area before emergency teams brought the situation under control.

Authorities said Dubai Civil Defence units were deployed immediately to tackle the fire. No injuries were reported, with safety protocols swiftly activated across the affected area.

The drone strike also disrupted air traffic, with several flights forced to turn back mid-air. Airport authorities confirmed that some flights were diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport, while operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended.

Also Read: Drone Strikes Royal Tulip Al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad Amid Explosions Near US Embassy, Chaos Unfolds Quickly

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 8:12 AM IST
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Tags: Abu Dhabi newsdubai airportdubai newshome-hero-pos-2Iran newsIran US WarMiddle East Waruae newsWorld news

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Loud Explosions in Dubai: UAE Air Defence Intercepts Iranian Drones, Fujairah Oil Port Hit Again, DXB Airport Fire Caught On Camera

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Loud Explosions in Dubai: UAE Air Defence Intercepts Iranian Drones, Fujairah Oil Port Hit Again, DXB Airport Fire Caught On Camera

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Loud Explosions in Dubai: UAE Air Defence Intercepts Iranian Drones, Fujairah Oil Port Hit Again, DXB Airport Fire Caught On Camera
Loud Explosions in Dubai: UAE Air Defence Intercepts Iranian Drones, Fujairah Oil Port Hit Again, DXB Airport Fire Caught On Camera
Loud Explosions in Dubai: UAE Air Defence Intercepts Iranian Drones, Fujairah Oil Port Hit Again, DXB Airport Fire Caught On Camera
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