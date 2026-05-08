Ealing Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour vs Liberal Democrats vs Greens | Who Won How Many Seats? Check Party-Wise Breakdown

Ealing Council Elections 2026 Results Live: The Ealing Council Elections 2026 have become one of the most highly-contested local polls in London, with Labour’s hold on the council under increasing pressure from the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Conservatives. Voters went to the polls in all 24 of the borough’s wards on May 7, 2026. The latest predictive models have Labour ahead, but opposition parties are making headway in several wards. The Ealing elections are also significant for housing, transport, local development, environmental policy and leadership in the council for the next four years. These are the latest live updates, seat projections by party, ward trends and candidate profiles for the Ealing Council Elections 2026.

Ealing Council Elections 2026 Results Live: QUICK RESULTS TABLE

Party Seats Won/Projected Seat Change Labour 40 -15 Liberal Democrats 11 +3 Green Party 16 +16 Conservatives 2 -2 Reform UK 1 +1

Ealing Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Labour Party Update

Labour is the majority party heading into the 2026 Ealing elections, and remains the strongest party in most wards, despite Northolt and Greenford. Peter Mason, the leader of the council, is also the main focus of the Labour campaign. Nevertheless, the Greens and the Lib Dems are expected to both pick up several seats from Labour as people become more concerned about issues like housing, low traffic neighbourhoods and environmental policies. Even with fewer seats, the party is still expected to control the majority of Ealing Council.

Ealing Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Liberal Democrats Update

The Liberal Democrats have become one of the biggest challengers in Ealing this year, particularly in wards such as Ealing Common, Hanger Hill and East Acton, where they have been campaigning hard on local government, transport and opposition to certain council actions by Labour. The Lib Dems set up a shadow cabinet in 2025, boosting their profile ahead of the election. Current predictions put them at around 11 seats after the final results, making them one of the leading opposition parties on the borough council.

Ealing Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Green Party Update

The Green Party is on the rise in Ealing, and could become one of the most surprising winners in the 2026 local elections. Greens fielded candidates in all wards, and were campaigning a lot on clean air, climate change, housing and sustainable transportation. Prediction models show the party could take as many as 16 seats, an increase on the last election when they held no council seats. The increasingly popular Green Party among younger voters and environmentally minded residents has helped to turn the political battles in several Ealing wards this year.

Ealing Council Elections 2026 Results Live: Ward Level Results and Winner List

Ealing Common – Liberal Democrats leading

Hanger Hill – Liberal Democrats leading

East Acton – Mixed Labour and Liberal Democrat contest

Southall Broadway – Labour stronghold

Greenford Broadway – Labour leading

Northolt West End – Labour advantage

Dormers Wells – Labour advantage

North Acton – Labour leading

Hanwell Broadway – Labour leading

Ealing Broadway – Conservative and Liberal Democrat contest

Lady Margaret – Labour contest

North Greenford – Labour advantage

Who are the Key Candidates in Ealing Council Election 2026?

The 2026 Ealing elections were dominated by a number of high-profile local councillors and leaders. Peter Mason was the face, and voice, of the council campaign as the Labour leader. Liberal Democrat personalities such as Jonathan Oxley were in the spotlight, following their previous success in Hanger Hill by-election. For the first time the Green Party stood a candidate in every ward. The campaign was dominated by local issues such as housing costs, LTNs, changes to transport and environmental issues.

What Happens Next in Ealing Council?

After the final ward results have been announced, the next leadership arrangement on Ealing Council will be decided by whichever party or coalition group is the biggest. Labour will keep running the borough if they win more than 35 seats. If opposition parties are successful, coalition talks over committees and leadership may be important. The new council of councillors will be responsible for housing, council tax, local planning approvals, transport schemes, waste, and public services in Ealing borough for the next four years.

Ealing Council Election 2022 vs 2026

Party 2022 Seats 2026 Projected Seats Labour 59 40 Liberal Democrats 6 11 Conservatives 5 2 Green Party 0 16 Others 0 1

FAQs

Who won the Ealing Council Election 2026?

Labour is projected to retain control of Ealing Council, though with a reduced majority.

Is Ealing Council under No Overall Control?

No. Current projections suggest Labour will still remain above the majority mark of 35 seats.

How many wards are there in Ealing?

Ealing borough has 24 wards for the 2026 local council elections.

(Also Read: Bromley Mayor Local Elections 2026 Results Live: Which Party Won How Many Seats? Who Is Leading, Who Is Winning