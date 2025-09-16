EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day

EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day

EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 18:59:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday wished Mexico on their Independence Day.

Jaishankar said that the privileged partnership is deepening after 75 years of diplomatic relations.

In a post on X, he said, “Warm felicitations to FM Juan Ramon de la Fuente, the Government and the people of Mexico on their Independence Day. Our Privileged Partnership continues to deepen as we mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.”

Earlier on September 11, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that India will work towards strengthening trade and investment ties with Mexico, highlighting the strong potential for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

Goyal held a discussion with Francisco Cervantes, President of the Business Coordination Council of Mexico, focusing on ways to expand bilateral relations. The meeting, according to the minister, was aimed at building a stronger platform for trade, investment, and collaboration across multiple sectors.

In a social media post, the minister said, “Met Francisco Cervantes, President of the Business Coordination Council of Mexico. We had an engaging discussion on strengthening India-Mexico trade & investment ties, deepening business collaborations, and exploring new opportunities for mutual growth.”

Goyal also highlighted that Mexico and India share many similarities and a natural alignment of values, which can serve as a foundation for long-term cooperation.

“We believe that Mexico and India are natural friends, partners, and allies. I was reading about ‘Plan Mexico’, and it closely aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation and provide for inclusive and sustainable growth,” Goyal said.

The commerce minister stressed that both nations, with their rich history, culture, and traditions, as well as shared values of family and relationships, have much in common that can help them build stronger ties.

“When Mexico and India work together, two countries with so much similarity, so much common, history, culture, tradition, value for family, value for relationship, I think we can truly write a beautiful story. I think the story of Mexico-India friendship and partnership should grow,” he remarked. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: EAM S JaishankarIndependence Dayjuan-ramon-de-la-fuentemexico

RELATED News

Three Baloch students allegedly abducted by Pakistani forces
Bangladesh Chief Adviser visits Dhakeshwari National Temple ahead of Durga Puja
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day
UK: Large crowd rallies at Trafalgar Square against Yunus regime, chanting 'Joy Bangla'
Top Jaish Commander Makes Big Admission On Operation Sindoor, Says ‘Masood Azhar’s Family…’

LATEST NEWS

Sampat Aluminium Limited IPO Opens Tomorrow: Key Details Investors Should Know Before Investing
Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains
US online holiday sales growth to slow as shoppers tighten budgets, Salesforce forecasts
Israeli cybersecurity startup Vega raises $65 million, valued at $400 million
Lifts and escalators are not safe for dogs
PCB Risks Huge Financial Loss: Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Boycott May Blow Up in Their Faces
If your drink is spiked, get medical help then contact the police
Himachal CM Sukhu mourns death of 3 killed in landslide in Mandi district
EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day
Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video
EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day
EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day
EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day
EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day

QUICK LINKS